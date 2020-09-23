After Aly Goni, 'F.I.R.' actor Kavita Kaushik denies being part of 'Bigg Boss 14'

Television actress Kavita Kaushik on Tuesday rubbished speculations that she is set to enter the much-awaited upcoming season 14 of reality TV show Bigg Boss as a housemate.

Taking to Twitter, Kavita posted her clarification along with the link of a report that stated she is "likely to be a part" of "Bigg Boss 14".

"False! Like most news nowadays," reacted Kavita in her tweet.

In a separate tweet, she posted a link of another report that read: "FIR star is all set to enter Bigg Boss house. She will shoot her introduction and dance performance today". Kavita had a caustic retort, "Hilarious! Mujhe hi nahi pata mai aaj dance kar rahi hu (even I didn`t know I`m dancing today)."

Earlier, television actor Aly Goni denied being a part of the controversial reality show.

Putting all rumours about his participation in the show Bigg Boss 14 to rest, popular actor Aly Goni has denied being a part of it.

All set to make his digital debut with web series 'Zidd', which is produced by Boney Kapoor and also stars actor Amit Sadh in the lead role, Aly said that he is busy prepping for his role in the upcoming series that will be released on Zee5.

Speaking about the project, Aly said, “This is a huge opportunity. Working in a web series produced by Boney Kapoor is definitely a big thing for me. It is titled ‘Zidd’ and is directed by Vishal Mangalorkar. It also stars Amit Sadh, who I am very fond of. His work on the web platform has been very well received.”

“The film has an army backdrop so I am trying hard to lose weight. I am working out, running, and also doing MMA (mixed martial arts). Looking like an army officer is a big challenge for me. I have waited for a long time, and have let go of many other opportunities because I wanted the right break. My only intention is to act well and also excel, and I can feel that moment is very close to me now," he added.

"Bigg Boss" 14 is all set to premier on Colors TV on October 3.