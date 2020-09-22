'Bigg Boss 14': Salman Yusuff Khan choreographs introductory segments; contestants begin shooting

Salman Khan is ready to bring 'Bigg Boss 2020' ('Bigg Boss 14') back from October 4 and seems like the channel has taken permission from the government and started work on the premiere episode. Some of the contestants have already shot for their introductory part and dance segments. Salman Yusuff Khan who is the choreographer recently also shared a pic from the set on his Instagram stories.

Salman Yusuff Khan has been a part of Bigg Boss for many years. Last year, he choreographed the finale episode too.

Recently, after news about 'Bigg Boss 13' winner, Sidharth Shukla co-hosting the show with Salman Khan was leaked, a promo of the TV actor was revealed by the makers. In the promo, Sidharth is seen talking about how he won the highest TRP show 'Bigg Boss 13'. He also spoke about lockdown 2020 and said 'ab scene paltega' which might be the mantra of the season.

Similarly, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan's promo videos were unveiled too. Both the contestants played a crucial role in introducing and being with 'Bigg Boss 13' contestants. While Gauahar was part of the premiere episode, Hina often stepped into the house to boost the contestants' morale or challenge them.

In her promo video, Gauahar is seen congratulating everyone for making it through lockdown 2020, while also talking about an 'undekha toofaan'.

This season names like Jasmin Bhasin, Sakshi Chopraa, Ribbhu Mehra, Naina Singh, Nishant Singh Malkani, Eijaz Khan, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Sneha Ullal, and others have surfaced online as participants, however, the final list will get evident only on the date of the premiere.

While Bigg Boss is yet to premiere, inside images from the house were recently leaked. The image from inside the house itself is a glimpse into how exciting the show, hosted by Salman Khan, could become this season.