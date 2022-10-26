Wikipedia introduces new feature for new editors to improve user experience: Know details

Wikimedia has introduced new features to Wikipedia for better new user experience.

According to The Verge, the company has announced extra features on a platform-wide level, after being testing them for newcomers since 2019.

A landing page for new editors is visible to those who are logged into their Wikipedia accounts. A mentor will be chosen for them from a group of more knowledgeable site veterans who can provide guidance.

Users will also be encouraged to begin making small adjustments through the landing page, sometimes with suggestions made by a Wikimedia-trained machine learning system.

