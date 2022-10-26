Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 09:05 AM IST
Wikipedia introduces new feature for new editors to improve user experience: Know details
Wikimedia has introduced new features to Wikipedia for better new user experience.
According to The Verge, the company has announced extra features on a platform-wide level, after being testing them for newcomers since 2019.
Users will also be encouraged to begin making small adjustments through the landing page, sometimes with suggestions made by a Wikimedia-trained machine learning system.
A landing page for new editors is visible to those who are logged into their Wikipedia accounts. A mentor will be chosen for them from a group of more knowledgeable site veterans who can provide guidance.
Users can see how many pageviews the articles they changed have received in the 'impact' area on the newcomers page, to get a feel of the impact they're having.