Viral video: Boy takes his mom to meet Bumble date and THIS happens next

New Delhi: It has been said that first dates can be difficult, especially if they are planned through an online dating service. You are filled with apprehension as you consider everything from how the other person will appear to the topic of your conversation. In one unusual case, a man brought his mother with him on his first date.

A user named Siddhesh Lokhare shared the now-viral video on Instagram. Siddhesh met a girl on the dating app Bumble after matching with her. He also brought his mother with him on his first date with the girl. Lokhare documented the entire event, beginning with his mother's preparations for the surprise. Actually, neither his mother nor his date knew what was going to happen.

When the two women do meet, they are extremely friendly. The date is taken aback, but she soon touches the mother's feet and becomes at ease with her presence. The girl is also seen explaining the operation of the online dating platform to her mother.

After being shared online, the video received nearly 5 lakh views. Netizens were overjoyed after watching the video and expressed their love in the comments section. "This is so cute..they both don't feel uncomfortable, at all.. heartwarming clip" a user wrote.

Another user commented, "This is such a vibe."