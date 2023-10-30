Headlines

What are romance scams, and how to protect yourself?

AFG vs SL, World Cup 2023: Shahidi, Omarzai lead Afghanistan to seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka

Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla to be closing night film at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023

ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy case

Watch: MS Dhoni sings his favourite Bollywood song in viral video, netizens say...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

What are romance scams, and how to protect yourself?

Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla to be closing night film at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023

Watch: MS Dhoni sings his favourite Bollywood song in viral video, netizens say...

8 Benefits of green tea

7 Tips to keep your skin healthy during winters

9 Indian horror web series to watch on OTT this Halloween

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Aakash Chopra On Controversy Around Babar Azam's Captaincy & Players Not Getting Paid | World Cup

Bigg Boss 17: Isha-Abhishek-Samarth's love triangle drama keeps viewers hooked

Dangerous rocket attack between Lebanon and Israel flare-up the night sky amid the Gaza conflict!

Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla to be closing night film at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023

Harrdy Sandhu recalls being harassed by female fan during live event: ‘She licked my…’

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

HomeTechnology

Technology

What are romance scams, and how to protect yourself?

After dating for a while, scammers show more interest in your life and make you feel special and loved.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 10:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

With the advancement in technology, we are doing almost everything online, be it paying bills, booking tickets etc. Not only this, we even date online on various apps and online sites. However, it is important to be cautious when you date someone online due to potential scammers.

They use romance scams to take your money. But what are romance scams? While doing online dating, a fraudster tricks someone into a fake romantic relationship and then uses that trust to take your money. This is called a romance scam. Scammers create fake profiles with attractive pictures. They reach out to people looking for love, and once a connection is established, they begin with their fraud.

How do romance scams work?

After dating for a while, scammers show more interest in your life and make you feel special and loved. Later, they invent a crisis, especially a financial problem and ask for money. They make you feel like you're the only one who can help. Once you send them money, they may disappear or be ghosted. They can continue to ask for more. They might even promise to meet you in person but never show up.

How to protect yourself:

Never send money to someone you haven't met in person.

Be careful when someone online professes their love too quickly. 

Share your online dating experiences with friends or family so that they can offer advice and keep you grounded.

Search about them on social media platforms or their photos online to see if they've been used in other scams. 

If you suspect you're talking to a scammer, report them to the dating website or app and to your local authorities.

READ | What is 'Point Nemo', mysterious place on Earth far from any living being?

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

MS Dhoni becomes brand ambassador for India's largest commercial bank

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio World Plaza, largest and most expensive luxury mall of India, to open on….

IND vs ENG, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England Match 29

Meet Isha Ambani's stylist who also styles Jahnavi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma; her whopping fee is...

'Growing more desperate...': UN chief Antonio Guterres as Gaza crisis enters third week

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE