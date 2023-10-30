What are romance scams, and how to protect yourself?

After dating for a while, scammers show more interest in your life and make you feel special and loved.

With the advancement in technology, we are doing almost everything online, be it paying bills, booking tickets etc. Not only this, we even date online on various apps and online sites. However, it is important to be cautious when you date someone online due to potential scammers.

They use romance scams to take your money. But what are romance scams? While doing online dating, a fraudster tricks someone into a fake romantic relationship and then uses that trust to take your money. This is called a romance scam. Scammers create fake profiles with attractive pictures. They reach out to people looking for love, and once a connection is established, they begin with their fraud.

How do romance scams work?

After dating for a while, scammers show more interest in your life and make you feel special and loved. Later, they invent a crisis, especially a financial problem and ask for money. They make you feel like you're the only one who can help. Once you send them money, they may disappear or be ghosted. They can continue to ask for more. They might even promise to meet you in person but never show up.

How to protect yourself:

Never send money to someone you haven't met in person.

Be careful when someone online professes their love too quickly.

Share your online dating experiences with friends or family so that they can offer advice and keep you grounded.

Search about them on social media platforms or their photos online to see if they've been used in other scams.

If you suspect you're talking to a scammer, report them to the dating website or app and to your local authorities.

