Tecno Phantom X2 5G to launch in India, pre-orders to begin on January 2

Tecno Phantom X2 5G

Tecno Phantom X2 5G will launch in India in the near future. Starting on January 2, Amazon will begin taking pre-orders for a smartphone using a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, and sales are expected to begin on January 9. A few days ago, Tecno introduced the Phantom X2 and Phantom X2 Pro in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Tecno Phantom X2's display has a refresh rate of 120 hertz, while the device's triple back cameras are headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor. A 5,160 mAh battery powers the Tecno Phantom X2, and the phone is compatible with 45W rapid charging.

The Chinese smartphone maker Tecno tweeted a preview of the upcoming Tecno Phantom X2 5G launch in India. As on January 2, you may pre-order the smartphone from Amazon, and it will be available for purchase beginning on January 9. The Tecno Phantom X2 5G has not yet had its official release date or pricing in India announced.

Additionally, Amazon India has prepared a special landing page to announce the impending release of the Tecno Phantom X2. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage edition of the 5G smartphone was released in Saudi Arabia earlier this month for SAR 2699 (about Rs. 59,200). It comes in both silver (Moonlight) and grey (Stardust) colour options.

Tecno Phantom X2 5G - pecifications

The worldwide release of the Tecno Phantom X2 5G has verified its specs. HiOS 12 is based on Android 12, and the device itself has a 6.8-inch, full-HD+ curved AMOLED screen that can refresh at 120 frames per second. A MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC provides power, while 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage round out the package.

Optically, the Tecno Phantom X2 5G is equipped with a 64-megapixel main shooter with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 13-megapixel secondary shooter, and a 2-megapixel shooter. A 32-megapixel camera is available for taking pictures and making video calls. It has a 5,160 mAh battery and supports 45W rapid charging.