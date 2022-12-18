Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Tecno Phantom X2 5G to launch in India, pre-orders to begin on January 2

Tecno Phantom X2 5G's specifications were made public by its international launch.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 08:53 PM IST

Tecno Phantom X2 5G to launch in India, pre-orders to begin on January 2
Tecno Phantom X2 5G

Tecno Phantom X2 5G will launch in India in the near future. Starting on January 2, Amazon will begin taking pre-orders for a smartphone using a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, and sales are expected to begin on January 9. A few days ago, Tecno introduced the Phantom X2 and Phantom X2 Pro in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Tecno Phantom X2's display has a refresh rate of 120 hertz, while the device's triple back cameras are headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor. A 5,160 mAh battery powers the Tecno Phantom X2, and the phone is compatible with 45W rapid charging.

The Chinese smartphone maker Tecno tweeted a preview of the upcoming Tecno Phantom X2 5G launch in India. As on January 2, you may pre-order the smartphone from Amazon, and it will be available for purchase beginning on January 9. The Tecno Phantom X2 5G has not yet had its official release date or pricing in India announced.

Additionally, Amazon India has prepared a special landing page to announce the impending release of the Tecno Phantom X2. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage edition of the 5G smartphone was released in Saudi Arabia earlier this month for SAR 2699 (about Rs. 59,200). It comes in both silver (Moonlight) and grey (Stardust) colour options.

Tecno Phantom X2 5G - pecifications
The worldwide release of the Tecno Phantom X2 5G has verified its specs. HiOS 12 is based on Android 12, and the device itself has a 6.8-inch, full-HD+ curved AMOLED screen that can refresh at 120 frames per second. A MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC provides power, while 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage round out the package.

Also, READ: Apple iPhone 12 available at Rs 34,849 on Amazon after Rs 31,051 discount, check details

Optically, the Tecno Phantom X2 5G is equipped with a 64-megapixel main shooter with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 13-megapixel secondary shooter, and a 2-megapixel shooter. A 32-megapixel camera is available for taking pictures and making video calls. It has a 5,160 mAh battery and supports 45W rapid charging.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi show their dance moves in film's music launch
Walnut health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include these healthy nuts in your diet
Bigg Boss: Shiv Thakare-Archana Gautam, Rubina Dilaik-Kavita Kaushik, a look at fights that we can’t forget
Diabetes: 5 breakfast options to maintain blood sugar level
'The Boobless Babe': 28-year-old woman gets both breasts removed despite not having cancer, know her story
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Andhra man injects wife with HIV blood to find excuse for divorce
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.