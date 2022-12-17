Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Apple iPhone 12 available at Rs 34,849 on Amazon after Rs 31,051 discount, check details

Apple iPhone 12 is powered by the A14 Bionic chipset and has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 06:35 PM IST

Apple iPhone 12 available at Rs 34,849 on Amazon after Rs 31,051 discount, check details
Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12 is presently on sale for a significant discount on Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days. Buyers may acquire an Apple iPhone 12 basic model with 64GB storage for Rs 34,849 with bank incentives and discounts during the Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days event. The 6.1-inch Super Liquid Retina XHD display on the Apple iPhone 12 is a first for the company. It is powered by the A14 bionic chipset under the hood. In terms of cameras, the iPhone 12 has twin 12MP sensors on the back and a 12MP selfie shooter on the front.

To begin, Apple will continue to update and secure the iOS on the iPhone 12 for another three yeaRs And second, the iPhone 12 has among of the top cameras and video Mobile quality on the market. Finally, you can afford to dive into Apple's ecosystem. Because of this, it is the ideal time to make a purchase.

However, the Amazon offer is only active until December 18 so you'll need to act fast if you want to locate a good bargain that will save you a lot of money. Learn where to get the iPhone 12 for a Tablet Finder surprisingly cheap price.

How to get iPhone 12 for Rs 34,849
Amazon is discounting the iPhone 12 by 24 percent as part of their Smartphone Upgrade Sale, bringing the price down to Rs 49,900 from Rs 65,900 for the 64GB storage model. Assuming no further discounts or currency rate, this results in a savings of Rs 16,000. However, if you have a Federal Bank Credit Card, you may save up to Rs 1750, bringing the total to Rs 48249.

The iPhone exchange deal on Amazon will get you a discount of up to Rs 13400. With this exchange promotion, you can expect to pay just around Rs 34849. To purchase an iPhone 12, just go to Flipkart's online store.

Also, READ: Nothing Phone (1) available for FREE, CEO Carl Pei wants to be Santa Claus this Christmas

If you want to make an exchange offer, choose the "Buy with Exchange" option and enter the make, model, and IMEI number of the phone you want to trade in. The precise amount of your iPhone 12 discount will be shown after you provide your information.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
5 Rahul Gandhi viral moments during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Who is Amit Lodha? IPS officer in Netflix’s Khakee who uprooted crime from Bihar village
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
Sexy and sizzling reels of XXX star Aabha Paul that made heads turn
5 food items to reduce joint pain in your body
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: Bus carrying school children overturns in Prayagraj, several injured
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.