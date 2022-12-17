Apple iPhone 12 available at Rs 34,849 on Amazon after Rs 31,051 discount, check details

Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12 is presently on sale for a significant discount on Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days. Buyers may acquire an Apple iPhone 12 basic model with 64GB storage for Rs 34,849 with bank incentives and discounts during the Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days event. The 6.1-inch Super Liquid Retina XHD display on the Apple iPhone 12 is a first for the company. It is powered by the A14 bionic chipset under the hood. In terms of cameras, the iPhone 12 has twin 12MP sensors on the back and a 12MP selfie shooter on the front.

To begin, Apple will continue to update and secure the iOS on the iPhone 12 for another three yeaRs And second, the iPhone 12 has among of the top cameras and video Mobile quality on the market. Finally, you can afford to dive into Apple's ecosystem. Because of this, it is the ideal time to make a purchase.

However, the Amazon offer is only active until December 18 so you'll need to act fast if you want to locate a good bargain that will save you a lot of money. Learn where to get the iPhone 12 for a Tablet Finder surprisingly cheap price.

How to get iPhone 12 for Rs 34,849

Amazon is discounting the iPhone 12 by 24 percent as part of their Smartphone Upgrade Sale, bringing the price down to Rs 49,900 from Rs 65,900 for the 64GB storage model. Assuming no further discounts or currency rate, this results in a savings of Rs 16,000. However, if you have a Federal Bank Credit Card, you may save up to Rs 1750, bringing the total to Rs 48249.

The iPhone exchange deal on Amazon will get you a discount of up to Rs 13400. With this exchange promotion, you can expect to pay just around Rs 34849. To purchase an iPhone 12, just go to Flipkart's online store.

If you want to make an exchange offer, choose the "Buy with Exchange" option and enter the make, model, and IMEI number of the phone you want to trade in. The precise amount of your iPhone 12 discount will be shown after you provide your information.