Take a look at this blacked out Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, check out the changes

Modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Known for their rich heritage and cult following in India, Royal Enfield motorcycles have also been very successful on international markets in recent years thanks to their relatively simple architecture, making them ideal for project builds. It is not uncommon for international motorcycle enthusiasts to have a Royal Enfield in their garage, and many of those have been modified.

Also, READ: Tata Nexon, Safari, Punch and others to cost more, know why

The Thailand-based WSW Custom Bike has transformed this Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 into a beautiful scrambler-style motorbike. With red pinstripes and branding on the fuel tank, it receives an all-black paint job. In addition, the engine unit has received a partly black paint job.

An aftermarket single-piece handlebar and a custom triple-clamp complete the look of the front end of this Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. Rear-view mirrors are positioned beneath the handlebar on this bike. In addition, we note a Union Jack-pattern radiator guard.

With the motorcycle's tail portion shortened and tilted upward, the overall design has been made a little more menacing. The wire-spoke wheels of this motorbike are wrapped in brand new Pirelli tyres. There's also a little aftermarket LED taillight and a tiny rear fender installed in this modification.

The exhaust system are also bespoke, and they're considerably more streamlined than the factory ones. The instrument panel seems to be stock, with a twin-pod configuration, an analogue speedometer, an analogue tacho, and an LCD display for all other information. A new rear number plate holder has been installed beneath the right rear shocker and is now positioned in portrait mode.

The engine hasn't been altered as far as we know. The 648cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 produces 47.65 PS of power and 52 Nm of torque in factory form and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slipper clutch.