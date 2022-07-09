Tata Nexon, Safari, Punch and others to cost more, know why

Tata Motors

Tata Motors, India's biggest carmaker, has announced a hike in the prices of some of its passenger vehicles. A weighted average price increase of 0.55 percent will take effect as of right now, varying per model and version. The price rise has been attributed to increasing input costs by the company. Similar reasons were cited by other automakers selling in Indian markets for raising the pricing of their automobiles.

An average 1.1% price hike was implemented by the Indian carmaker in April, with certain models seeing much higher increases. The price rise was implemented on the Indian market on April 23, 2022, and three months later there was another increase.

It was also revealed in January 2022 that prices will climb by 0.9 percent depending on the model and version. At the time, the Indian carmaker cited the same reasonings for the price increase.

There have also been price increases from other automakers like Toyota and Skoda because of higher input costs. Due to significant chip shortages and supply chain disruptions, the auto industry has been seeing a rise in car manufacturing prices.

The two-wheeler sector in India is also feeling the pinch from rising production costs, which are having an impact on the country's auto industry. This is also the reasoning for price increases made by Hero Motocorp recently.

Tata Motors offers a wide range of vehicles in India, including hatchbacks, SUVs, and hatchback. Cars like Safari, Harrier, Tiago, and Tigor are just a few examples of Tata's offerings in the Indian market.