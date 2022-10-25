Solar Eclipse today: Tips to capture Aanshik Surya Grahan from your smartphone

Solar Eclipse (Image: Reuters)

India will witness the Solar Eclipse, also known as Surya Grahan in the local language, today (October 25). According to Indian Standard Time (IST), the solar eclipse will begin at 16:29:10 and it will be over at 18:26:03. For those who are unaware, this is a partial solar eclipse which is also known as Aanshik Surya Grahan. Being a partial solar eclipse, it won’t be visible as a 'Ring of Fire', however the shadow of the moon on earth still feels like a moment worth capturing. If you are wondering how to capture the celestial event from your smartphone, here are a few simple tips that can help you get desired results. But before taking that perfect shot, you should keep in mind that you should never look directly into the sun without a solar filter. You should also avoid looking directly at the sun through any camera, binoculars or smartphone. Here are the photography tips that can help you capture the solar eclipse from your smartphone.

Adjust the exposure

All smartphone cameras offer exposure control settings. By adjusting the exposure, you can control the amount of light in your images. In simple terms, it allows you to control the brightness of an image. You can adjust the exposure according to the image that you wish to capture. By adjusting the exposure setting today, you can increase or decrease the brightness of the sun in your image in order to capture the eclipse perfectly.

Select high resolution camera and avoid zooming

Over the last few years, smartphone manufacturers have started to add numerous lenses to their products. These lenses allow users to attain the best images despite the light and distance from the subject. To capture the solar eclipse, try to use the telephoto lens on your smartphone to get the best close up and avoid the grains.

Also Read: Vertu launches world's first Web 3 phone with rare Himalayan alligator skin, priced at Rs 34 lakh



Use a protective film or UV filter

X-Rays from the solar eclipse can damage the sensor of your smartphone camera that is why it is always recommended to use a protective film or UV filter while pointing the camera directly towards the sun. The film acts as an added protection and saves the sensor from overexposure and damage.

Try to use a tripod

To get desired results, it is always recommended to use a tripod while capturing any celestial event from your smartphone. Tripod makes sure that the images aren’t shaky and blurry. It also gives the freedom to play around with the shutter speed without worrying about the stability.