Vertu launches world's first Web 3 phone with rare Himalayan alligator skin, priced at Rs 34 lakh

Vertu Metavertu

Luxury mobile phone brand Vertu has made a comeback this Diwali with a new smartphone called the Vertu Metavertu. Launched at a special event in London, the smartphone features rare exotic materials such as Himalaya alligator leather, gold, diamonds and others. The Metavertu is also the world’s first smartphone based on WEB3. The smartphone is available to purchase and the top of the line Vertu Metavertu smartphone costs over Rs 34 lakh in India.

According to an internal staff statement, Vertu's Metavertu phone is the first to propose the concept of CNCOS, a 5-dimensional integrated ecosystem, which aims to integrate chips, smart terminals, block chain, operating systems and high-end services into one phone, and they want the WEB2.0 users walk into the WEB3.0 seamlessly and smoothly. Such a WEB3 phone carries the perfect starting point for users' digital sovereignty and blockchain infrastructure that can truly help users create their own value. Vertu will give the reservations customers an airdrop NFT with special benefits.



Vertu Metavertu specifications

Vertu Metavertu features a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with 2400x1800 pixel resolution. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm SnapDragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with A5 privacy chip. The smartphone features 18GB RAM, 1TB ROM and 10T IPFS storage. When it comes to camera, the luxury Vertu Metavertu features a triple rear camera setup with 64MP primary sensor. It is backed by a 4,600mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging.

Although the specs of the Vertu Metavertu may make it look like another premium smartphone, it is not. It comes with four texture options including Sapphire Glass, Ceramic Back Cover, Alligator Leather and Calf Leather. Buyers can choose from five colours and materials such as Carbon Fibre Black, Iron Black, Creamy White, Flame Red, and Himalaya 18K Gold and Diamonds.