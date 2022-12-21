Search icon
Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and other phones to buy in Samsung Big Holiday Sale

Samsung's Big Holiday Sale offers five great smartphone options with impressive displays and performance.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 11:20 AM IST

Samsung's Big Holiday Sale is the perfect time to upgrade to a new smartphone, and with so many fantastic options to choose from, it can be tough to decide which one to buy. Here are five great smartphone options to consider during the sale:

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 5G: The Galaxy S22 5G is the latest addition to Samsung's popular S series of smartphones. It features a stunning 6.2-inch AMOLED display, a powerful processor, and an impressive camera setup that includes a 64MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. It also supports 5G connectivity, making it perfect for streaming video, playing online games, and more.

2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G: For those who want the ultimate smartphone experience, the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is the way to go. It boasts a massive 6.8-inch AMOLED display, a powerful processor, and an incredible camera setup that includes a 108MP main camera and a 10MP telephoto lens. It also supports 5G connectivity and has an all-day battery life.

3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G: For those who want a foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip4 5G is a great option. It has a 6.7-inch main AMOLED display and a 1.1-inch cover display, both with a high resolution. It also has a powerful processor, a triple camera setup, and 5G connectivity.

4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G: The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is another great foldable smartphone option. It has a 7.6-inch main AMOLED display and a 6.2-inch cover display, both with a high resolution. It also has a powerful processor, a triple camera setup, and 5G connectivity.

5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G: The Galaxy Z Fold4 5G is the latest addition to Samsung's foldable smartphone lineup. It has a 7.6-inch main AMOLED display and a 6.2-inch cover display, both with a high resolution. It also has a powerful processor, a triple camera setup, and 5G connectivity.

No matter which smartphone you choose, you can't go wrong with any of these options from Samsung's Big Holiday Sale. Happy shopping!

