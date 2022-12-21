Amazon Prime Gaming service quietly launched in India

Amazon started testing Prime Gaming service in India a few months ago.

Amazon has quietly launched its subscription-based gaming service, Prime Gaming in India. The launch of Amazon Prime Gaming in India comes a few weeks after the tech giant started to test the service in the South Asian market. As per a report by TechCrunch, Amazon Prime and Video subscribers can access the gaming service, which offers a variety of mobile, PC and Mac games with in-game loot for free.

Currently, League of Legends, DeathLoop, Quake, COD Season 1, EA Madden 23, FIFA 23, Apex Legends, Destiny 2, and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons are among the free games and loot boxes available to Indian users, and each month, the e-commerce group adds a number of new titles to the service, according to the report.

Earlier this month, Amazon revealed a new anime-style massively multiplayer online (MMO) game titled `Blue Protocol` at `The Game Awards`, which is scheduled to be launched in the second half of next year.

The game is developed by Bandai Namco and will be released on the PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC, reports The Verge.

Also read: Apple likely to CANCEL iPhone SE 4 with iPhone XR like design



The game is described as a multiplayer action role-playing game (RPG), which allows players to choose different roles and enjoy either the story or multiplayer mode. (with inputs from IANS)