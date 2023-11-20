Fired by OpenAI, Sam Altman set to join this tech giant to lead advanced AI team

In the past, Sam Altman and Satya Nadella have often showered praises on each other on several occasions.

Days after being fired by OpenAI as CEO, Sam Altman is now set to lead a new advanced AI research team at Microsoft. The news was announced by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella himself. In a tweet, Nadella announced on Monday that Altman, along with another OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman and former OpenAI employees will be joining Microsoft.

"We’re extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team. We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success," the Microsoft CEO tweeted.

In the same tweet, he said, "We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners. We look forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI's new leadership team and working with them."

We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners. We look forward to getting to know Emmett… — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) November 20, 2023

In the past, Altman and Nadella have often showered praises on each other on several occasions. IN March 2023, Altman had called himself a ‘big fan’ of Nadella. Recently, the duo shared the stage during the first OpenAI developer conference.

READ | Apple iPad mini, iPad Air and other devices launching by 2027 likely to get OLED displays