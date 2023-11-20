Headlines

Apple iPad mini, iPad Air and other devices launching by 2027 likely to get OLED displays

The Future of Work: How Data Science and Business Analytics Skills Are Shaping Careers in 2023

The business approach to dating: a step-by-step plan for finding happiness

Mukesh Ambani may launch Rs 15000 ‘cloud’ laptop in coming months, chasing Rs 70,000 crore…

Mysterious 'UFO' sighting prompts closure of Imphal airspace for 3 hours

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPad mini, iPad Air and other devices launching by 2027 likely to get OLED displays

The Future of Work: How Data Science and Business Analytics Skills Are Shaping Careers in 2023

The business approach to dating: a step-by-step plan for finding happiness

6 Nuts to boost energy and good sleep

Indians who have been crowned Miss World

Most spoken languages in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

5 times BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-hope made us emotional

Before Aishwarya Sharma, these Bigg Boss contestants were called ‘vamps’ in Salman Khan’s reality show

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

'Save women from marrying dogs': Twinkle Khanna defends Deepika Padukone's 'casual dating' comment, later deletes post

Atul Kasbekar says 'rubbish' Ahmedabad crowd didn't boost Team India during loss in World Cup final: 'Need proper fans'

Tiger 3 box office collection day 8: Salman Khan film sees almost 50% drop due to World Cup final, earns Rs 10.25 crore

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple iPad mini, iPad Air and other devices launching by 2027 likely to get OLED displays

Apple will introduce OLED display technology to the rumoured 12.9-inch iPad Air model in 2027, which is expected to debut with an LCD display early next year, the report mentioned.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Apple’s nine new devices launching by 2027 will come with OLED display technology. According to a report by MacRumors, the new Apple iPad mini and iPad Air expected to launch in 2026 may get OLED displays, following introduction of both iPad Pro models next year. The news was first reported by Taiwan’s ET News. While the iPad Air will keep its 10.9-inch display, the iPad mini’s screen will expand from 8.3 to 8.7 inches.

Apple will introduce OLED display technology to the rumoured 12.9-inch iPad Air model in 2027, which is expected to debut with an LCD display early next year, the report mentioned.

Moreover, the tech giant plans to upgrade the iPad Pro’s OLED panels in 2027 to a next-generation panel with improved light efficiency via Color Filter on Encapsulation (CoE), which is expected to reduce power consumption by around 20 per cent.

The use of a colour filter may also allow Apple to implement under-display camera technology for the first time on the iPad, according to the report. In addition, the report said that Apple is rumoured to bring OLED to the 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2025, followed by the 14-inch model in 2026.

In 2026, the 13-and 15-inch MacBook Air models will also switch from LCD to OLED. Meanwhile, Apple has announced to support the RCS (Rich Communication Services) messaging standard on iPhones, used by most Android devices, in later 2024. In a statement to 9to5Mac, the tech giant said that RCS will offer better interoperability for cross-platform messages. (with inputs from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs AUS: Head'ache for Team India as Australia win by 6 wickets to lift World Cup title for record sixth time

Abhijeet Sawant reacts after Amit Sana alleges voting was rigged in Indian Idol season 1: 'He shouldn't forget...'

Meet Virat Kohli’s ‘bhabhi’ Chetna Kohli, who shares close bond with Anushka Sharma-have a look at her lavish lifestyle

Meet IPS officer Kamyaa Misra, who cracked UPSC at age 22 in her first attempt, bagged AIR...

Salman Khan to quit hosting Bigg Boss? Gets upset for this shocking reason: 'Mujhe koi shauk nahi hain...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

5 times BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-hope made us emotional

Before Aishwarya Sharma, these Bigg Boss contestants were called ‘vamps’ in Salman Khan’s reality show

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE