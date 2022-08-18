Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Nothing CEO Carl Pei trolls Lenovo over new earbuds with transparent design

There has been a recent surge in popularity for electrical products that have a see-through design.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 11:53 AM IST

Nothing CEO Carl Pei trolls Lenovo over new earbuds with transparent design
Nothing CEO Carl Pei

Nothing's CEO Carl Pei has resumed his Twitter trolling of rival companies. Carl Pei mocked Lenovo's new ThinkPlus earbuds on Twitter since the transparent design of the ThinkPlus earphones resembled the Nothing Ear 1.

Also, READ: Apple iPhone 14 with new colour option tipped to launch on September 7, to go on sale on this date

Carl Pei criticised Lenovo for copying the design of his Nothing Ear (1). There have been several popular transparent earbuds on the market before Nothing's Nothing Ear (1), therefore the company is more accurately described as a follower than a pioneer.

Prior to this, Carl had criticized Motorola's edgy campaign that poked fun at the Nothing Phone (1) since he thinks it's fantastic that a 93-year-old company recognizes No Phone as a pioneer. There has been a shift in tactics, and Carl is now the one attacking Lenovo.

The see-through style has been popular for some time. In 2018, when TWS earbuds began gaining popularity, a few of OEMs used a transparent design. Given Carl's caustic assessment of Lenovo's new ThinkPlus headphones, it's safe to assume that Nothing has its sights set on cornering the market on transparent headphones.

Carl had before remarked on Motorola's criticism of the then-recently-released Nothing Phone (1). The company, however, quickly recognised its error and removed the tweet.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for Sub Inspector (Staff Nurse) posts at itbpolice.nic.in before THIS date, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.