Nothing CEO Carl Pei trolls Lenovo over new earbuds with transparent design

Nothing CEO Carl Pei

Nothing's CEO Carl Pei has resumed his Twitter trolling of rival companies. Carl Pei mocked Lenovo's new ThinkPlus earbuds on Twitter since the transparent design of the ThinkPlus earphones resembled the Nothing Ear 1.

Also, READ: Apple iPhone 14 with new colour option tipped to launch on September 7, to go on sale on this date

Carl Pei criticised Lenovo for copying the design of his Nothing Ear (1). There have been several popular transparent earbuds on the market before Nothing's Nothing Ear (1), therefore the company is more accurately described as a follower than a pioneer.

Prior to this, Carl had criticized Motorola's edgy campaign that poked fun at the Nothing Phone (1) since he thinks it's fantastic that a 93-year-old company recognizes No Phone as a pioneer. There has been a shift in tactics, and Carl is now the one attacking Lenovo.

The see-through style has been popular for some time. In 2018, when TWS earbuds began gaining popularity, a few of OEMs used a transparent design. Given Carl's caustic assessment of Lenovo's new ThinkPlus headphones, it's safe to assume that Nothing has its sights set on cornering the market on transparent headphones.

Carl had before remarked on Motorola's criticism of the then-recently-released Nothing Phone (1). The company, however, quickly recognised its error and removed the tweet.