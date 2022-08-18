Search icon
Apple iPhone 14 with new colour option tipped to launch on September 7, to go on sale on this date

Almost every detail about the Apple iPhone 14 models has been leaked online ahead of the launch.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 10:14 AM IST

Apple iPhone 14

Apple usually hosts a major event in the month of September to launch its flagship iPhone series and this year the tech giant is expected to launch the Apple iPhone 14 series at the event. Although Apple is not known to reveal any details about its upcoming products, analysts and tipsters often reveal what users can expect. Almost every detail about the Apple iPhone 14 models has been leaked online ahead of the launch, however, analysts and media publications are still struggling over the official launch date. In the past couple of years, Apple launched the new iPhone models on the second Tuesday of September but this time around it is rumoured that the Apple iPhone 14 series will be launched on September 7, which is a Wednesday. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Apple iPhone 14 series will be launched at a pre-recorded event on September 7 and the smartphones will go on sale on September 16.

“The event will be Wednesday because Monday is Labor Day. That leaves Tuesday for a “travel day.” The event will likely have same setup as WWDC: an online, streamed video that will be played in person at Apple headquarters with a hands-on area to follow. “ Mark Gurman wrote in a tweet.

Earlier this week we also saw a report revealing colour options of the Apple iPhone series. For those who are unaware, the Apple iPhone series comprises four models - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. As per tipster Jjoriko, the Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone Max will be offered in six colour options - Green, Purple, Blue, Black, White, and Red. On the other hand, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro models are said to be available in five colour options - Green, Purple, Silver, Gold and Graphite.

