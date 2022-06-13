Microsoft to shut down Internet Explorer on June 15 after 27 years, netizens get nostalgic

File photo

Microsoft has announced the retirement of its oldest browser, Internet Explorer. After 27 years of long service, the app will finally retire in peace on June 15. It was first released in 1995 as an add-on package for Windows 95.

Later, the company began providing the browser for free as part of the package. Let`s take a look at the most recent news.

According to Mashable, Internet Explorer will be rendered inoperable from June 15. The browser reached a peak of 95 per cent usage in 2003, but it was unable to maintain its position, and the user base began to decline dramatically.

Many competitors entered the browser market and began offering better user interfaces, faster internet speeds, and smoother performance.

It appears that Internet Explorer was unable to keep up with the competition, and it has gradually devolved into nothing more than a default explorer used to install other browsers.

Microsoft halted new browser feature development in 2016, and this may be the first time the tech giant has decided to phase out Internet Explorer.

Sean Lyndersay, Microsoft Edge program manager, stated that "the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 lies in Microsoft Edge", as reported by Mashable.

"Not only is Microsoft Edge a quicker, more secure, and more contemporary browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it also addresses a crucial concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications," he added further.

Netizens were both nostalgic and insane after the new break.

Internet Explorer is shutting down in three days. I haven't used IE in a decades but it was the browser I had used for the majority if my childhood.



Whether you loved or hated Internet Explorer, it'll be the end if an era — Caesár (@CnaVD) June 11, 2022

ProductHunt: After 27 years of service, Microsoft is going to retire Internet Explorer for good on June 15th. pic.twitter.com/EEpvrx34FQ — ProductGram (@ProductGrams) June 12, 2022

Rest in peace to one of the greatest to ever do it internetexplorer pic.twitter.com/sBktdWTarN — Champ Phoenix (@ashDOITZ) June 11, 2022

