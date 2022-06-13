Google Chrome users at high risk of cyberattack, here’s what you can do

Google Chrome is the most used web browser across the globe. The browser is accessed by millions of users everyday and to ensure the safety of users from cyberattacks, the tech giant regularly rolls out updates with the latest security features. One such update was rolled out by Google Chrome last week for Windows, Mac and Linux. The update contains fixes to severe bugs that can be exploited by cybercriminals.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has even issued a ‘high severity’ warning for users of Google Chrome version prior to 102.0.5005.115. According to the warning, several vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome which could be exploited by an attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system.

Here’s what CERT-In has to say about Google Chrome vulnerabilities

As per CERT-In, these vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to Use after free in WebGPU, Out of bounds memory access in WebGL, Out of bounds read in compositing and Use after free in ANGLE. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system.

To avoid any swindling, you should update your Google Chrome browser immediately. To know how to update Google Chrome, you can follow these steps: