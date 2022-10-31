Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Google reportedly acquires avatar startup Alter for around $100 million

For those who are unaware, Alter started as Facemoji.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 11:08 AM IST

Google reportedly acquires avatar startup Alter for around $100 million
Google (Image: Reuters)

Google has reportedly acquired avatar startup Alter that was working on using artificial intelligence (AI) to generate avatars for social media users. As per a report by TechCrunch, Google bought the startup for around $100 million almost two months ago but neither company made it official. The report suggests that Google will use the startup to improve its content game and compete with TikTok.

A Google spokesperson confirmed that the company had acquired Alter but declined to comment on the financial terms of the transaction, it added. Some of the top executives of Alter have updated their LinkedIn profiles to reveal that they have joined Google without acknowledging the acquisition, according to the report.

Also read: Elon Musk may make it easier to get blue tick on your Twitter profile, but it will likely come at a cost

For those who are unaware, Alter started as Facemoji, a platform that offered plug-and-play technology for helping game and App developers add avatar systems to their Apps. Among its investors are Play Ventures, Roosh Ventures and Twitter, which invested $3 million in the startup. Later Facemoji rebranded as Alter.

Alter founders Jon Slimak and Robin Raszka did not respond to a request for comment, reports TechCrunch. Meanwhile, Google has recently rolled out custom emojis to its Chat for personalised experience. Emojis are a great method for users to express themselves in Google Chat, the tech giant said in a blogpost.

(with inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Brahmastra star Mouni Roy sizzles in sexy floral outfit, photos go viral
Acidity: 5 home remedies to prevent acidity naturally
Hina Khan looks stunning in white ruffled saree, drops photos on Instagram
Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan-Vijay Sethupathi, Saif Ali Khan-R Madhavan, Bollywood actors reprising OG characters
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping look in sexy white outfit breaks internet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Inflation alert: Sugar export ban extended by Centre till October 31, know why
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.