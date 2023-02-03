Good news for WhatsApp users! Meta to soon release new feature for chats and groups, check details

File Photo

WhatsApp, an internet messaging service owned by Meta, is said to be working on a new feature that would enable users to pin messages from inside groups and conversations. Meta has consistently updated WhatsApp in an attempt to provide users access to cutting-edge functions and features.

A new feature, according to WABetaInfo, would allow WhatsApp users to pin or mark messages from groups or inside individual conversations to the top of the chat. After the functionality is live, people will be able to pin the notifications.

Users will be able to quickly access their most critical group conversations thanks to the bookmarked messages. Pinning messages in chats and groups is reportedly still in the works at this time.

Reports indicate that WhatsApp is also preparing to implement a new function that would make phone conversations simpler for Android users. With this addition, users may make phone calls straight from the app.

It is reported that the rumoured new function would allow users to make calls and see their contact lists without opening the app. Users may create their own shortcuts for frequently dialled numbers. This facilitated instantaneous communication between callers. The IM software is aiming to make voice calls as simple as text messages.

WABetaInfo claims that users would find it easy to make calls with the app's calling shortcut function by just clicking the contact cell in the contact list. Also, the rumour has it that once the new function is made, it would be added to the device's home screen mechanically.

As for India, the IM service reported banning 36.77 lakh accounts in November, which is somewhat less than the number of banned accounts in October.

In India, 13.89 lakh WhatsApp accounts were blocked before they were reported by anybody. About 37.16 million Indian WhatsApp accounts were suspended in December, 9.9 million of which were suspended on WhatsApp's own initiative.