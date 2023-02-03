Search icon
Want blue tick on Instagram? It may get easier for you

Instagram and Facebook may be developing paid verification options, according to the code sample.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 05:49 PM IST

Representational Image

Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms, where prominent personalities are recognized with blue ticks. Soon after Elon Musk bought Twitter, the company instituted a subscription for the verified blue tick. Instagram might follow Twitter's lead and start charging for account verification. 

Instagram is planning to offer a paid verification option, according to code uncovered by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi. According to the screenshots, the lines were “IG_NME_PAID_BLUE_BADGE_IDV” and “FB_NME_PAID_BLUE_BADGE_IDV.”

Adding a paid verification tool is in the pipeline for both Instagram and Facebook, as seen by the code line. As of now, though, it is unknown whether the tech giant plans to make the announcement public.

However, Twitter's blue verification code, which grants users a verification badge and other perks, costs $8 a month for online users. The monthly fee for those who use iOS or Android is $11. The United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, and Spain all now provide access to the service. The identical Twitter function has not yet been made available in India.

If Instagram follows Twitter's lead and begins charging for the verification badge, anybody on the network may buy the blue checkmark for themselves.

In addition, Instagram has revealed that it is experimenting with a new Candid Stories feature that would let users record and share their everyday activities.

