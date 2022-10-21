Search icon
Dhanteras 2022: How to buy gold jewellery gift cards via Patym

The cashback points earned on buying the gift cards can be redeemed for Paytm Wallet balance.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 03:42 PM IST

Paytm gold jewellery gift card

Paytm has announced that users can buy digital jewellery gift cards this Dhanteras on the platform. Users can choose from a wide range of gift cards for their loved ones from big brands such as Tanishq, Bluestone, Malabar, Kalyan Jewellers, Joyalukkas, among others this festive season.

With Paytm app, users can buy jewellery gift cards starting from Rs 1,000 and can earn up to 100% cashback points. The jewellery gift cards can be redeemed in any physical or online store of the selected brands and are also applicable during sale. These cards have a validity period of up to 12 months.

The cashback points earned on buying the gift cards can be redeemed for Paytm Wallet balance, and top deals from hundreds of brands like Myntra, Zomato, Domino’s and more. Through the Gift Cards section on Paytm app, users can pay with Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, netbanking and debit cards. Paytm also offers gift cards for grocery, fashion, furniture, electronics, OTT (Entertainment), travel and food & drinks. 

How to buy and redeem jewellery gift cards on Paytm:

  1. Open Paytm app and go to ‘Save more with Paytm’.
  2. Select ‘Gift Cards’ and tap on ‘Jewellery’ in the ‘Gift cards by Category’ section.
  3. Choose the brand, select the gift card value and tap on ‘Buy’. Users can pay using Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, netbanking and debit cards.
  4. Visit the brand store or website/app and use the gift card to pay the bill.
