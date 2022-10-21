Diwali 2022: Smartphone photography tips to get best images under low-light

Diwali 2022

Diwali is here and cities across the country are lit up with fancy light and other decorative products. Traditional clothes, celebrations, parties, sweets and attractive social media posts, that’s what’s on the mind of most of the people this week. During the festive season, India is a sight to behold and thanks to evolving smartphone technology, people don’t have to rely on expensive DSLRs to capture pretty images. To help you get the best images during Diwali, here are a few smartphone photography tips that you should keep in mind.

Adjust the exposure

All smartphone cameras offer exposure control settings. By adjusting the exposure, you can control the amount of light in your images. In simple terms, it allows you to control the brightness of an image. You can adjust the exposure according to the image that you wish to capture. If you are clicking an image in a dark environment, you can increase the exposure to get brighter faces and surroundings.

Also Read: Apple to launch iOS 16.1 update for eligible iPhone users on Diwali, here’s how to install



Use night mode if available

Most latest smartphones come with a dedicated night mode that helps the users to get best photos under low-light conditions. Night mode on a smartphone adjusts the shutter speed and aperture so that the sensor can have the best possible light to light up an image. It is recommended to keep your hands steady while using night mode.

Try to use multiple lenses

Over the last few years, smartphone manufacturers have started to add numerous lenses to their products. These lenses allow users to attain the best images despite the light and distance from the subject. During the Diwali season, try to use the portrait lens and telephoto lens on your smartphone to get the best close ups and portraits.