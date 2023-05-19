Search icon
BGMI unban news: Gamers rejoice as return confirmed, funny memes flood Internet

BGMI to get un-banned soon, see how people all over internet are reacting.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 02:54 PM IST

BGMI unban news: Gamers rejoice as return confirmed, funny memes flood Internet
BGMI unban news: Gamers rejoice as return confirmed, funny memes flood Internet

As the 10-month mark draws near since the ban on BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), previously known as PUBG Mobile, there is a burgeoning sense of anticipation among avid gamers in India. Speculations and rumors abound, swirling in a vortex of uncertainty, fueling discussions about the potential resurrection of this beloved battle royale game.

Once upon a time, BGMI reigned supreme, captivating the hearts of countless Indian players with its enthralling gameplay and adrenaline-pumping battles. Alas, the ban struck like a bolt of lightning, citing concerns of data security and the game's insidious addictive qualities. Nevertheless, the tenacious developers have tirelessly toiled, striving to assuage these worries and align with the labyrinthine web of Indian regulations.

As time elapses, the hopeful gaze turns towards the discerning authorities, who shall reevaluate the circumstances and contemplate the upliftment of this prohibitive ban. The developers, valiant crusaders of user privacy and guardians of data sanctity, have undertaken substantial endeavors. They have forged alliances with local servers, entwining their fate with the soil of the land, and erecting formidable fortresses of impregnable security.

The mere possibility of BGMI's liberation beckons with an irresistible allure, eliciting a palpable sense of excitement among the gaming community. A longing stirs within the hearts of players, yearning for the reunion with cherished comrades, yearning to partake in exhilarating battles that set the soul ablaze. They yearn to traverse uncharted territories, adorned with fresh updates and captivating features that have burgeoned during the game's forced hibernation.

Intrigue looms, anticipation burgeons, and gamers stand at the precipice of uncertainty, awaiting the fateful moment when BGMI's ban may be lifted, granting them passage into the realm of virtual battles once more.

Here are some of the memes which will surely get your attention:

Blockage in heart can increase risk of heart attack: Know warnings signs, symptoms, treatment and more
Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, actresses making Bollywood debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Javed Akhtar attend Satish Kaushik's prayer meet
Meet Bellamkonda Sreenivas, set to make his Bollywood debut with Hindi remake of Prabhas' film Chatrapathi
12 years of India's 2011 Cricket World Cup glory: Where are winning squad members now?
