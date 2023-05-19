Search icon
Apple iPhone users get official ChaGPT app for iOS, Android users next in line

With the new ChatGPT app, Apple iPhone users will be able to get precise information without sifting through ads or multiple results.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 01:33 PM IST

ChatGPT App for iOS

Apple iPhone users will now be able to access ChatGPT easily from their phone as OpenAI has announced the launch of ChatGPT app for iOS. The ChatGPT app is free to use and syncs your history across devices. It also integrates Whisper, our open-source speech-recognition system, enabling voice input. ChatGPT Plus subscribers get exclusive access to GPT-4’s capabilities, early access to features and faster response times, all on iOS.

With the new ChatGPT app, Apple iPhone users will be able to get precise information without sifting through ads or multiple results. The AI will help users seeking guidance on cooking, travel plans, or crafting thoughtful messages. It can also generate gift ideas, outline presentations, or write the perfect poem.

The new app is believed to help iPhone users to boost productivity with idea feedback, note summarization, and technical topic assistance. Apart from this, users will be able to explore new languages, modern history, and more at their pace.

The company is starting to roll out in the US and will expand to additional countries in the coming weeks. OpenAI has also confirmed that Android users, you're next! ChatGPT will be coming to your devices soon.

