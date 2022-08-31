ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED announced: Know its price, specs, availabilty and more

ASUS has announced the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702), the world's first 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop. ASUS and Intel have developed industry-first solutions to advance innovation in the foldable category, including collaborations between domain experts and an ecosystem partnership.
Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is a response to users' desires to achieve the ideal balance between mobility and productivity in their modern 24/7 lifestyles.
The foldable laptop offers users two sizes of OLED display in one device: a large 4:3 17.3-inch 2.5K touchscreen that folds in the middle to create two seamless 3:2 12.5-inch 1920 by 1280 displays.
When folded fully closed along the precision-engineered 180° hinge — which is tested to withstand over 30,000 open-and-close cycles — it's an ultra-compact and portable 12.5-inch device that's smaller than a sheet of photocopier paper.
Multiple versatile usage modes — Desktop, Laptop (with Bluetooth® keyboard), Laptop (with virtual keyboard), Tablet, Reader and Extended — are enabled by the folding design in conjunction with the full-size ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad, and each screen can additionally be split into multiple windows and the contents arranged, using the intelligent window-management feature in the ASUS ScreenXpert 3 and exclusive Mode Switcher apps.
Despite its versatility and large screen size, the device weighs just 1.5 kg without the keyboard or 1.8 kg with it.
Price
ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED will be priced from USD 3,499 (Rs 2.78 lakh).
Availability
The new Zenbook will roll out globally during Q4 2022.
Specifications
|
CPU
|
12th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-1250U Processor
|
Display
|
[Unfolded] 17.3” Foldable OLED 2.5K (2560 x 1920), 4:3 aspect ratio, LED backlit 350 nits, touchscreen
[Folded] 2 x 12.5” (1920 x 1280), 3:2 aspect ratio
|
Operating system
|
Windows 11 Pro / Home
|
Graphics
|
Intel® Iris® Xe
|
Main memory
|
16 GB LPDDR5 onboard
|
Storage
|
1 TB M.2 NVMe PCIe® 4.0 SSD
|
Connectivity
|
Intel® WiFi 6E, Bluetooth® 5.2
|
Camera
|
5 MP AI camera with 3D Noise Reduction
HD camera with IR function and Intel® Visual Sensing Controller
Color sensor for automatic color temperature and brightness control
|
I/O ports
|
2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C® (up to 40 Gbps)
1 x audio combo jack
|
Touchpad
|
Yes
|
Audio
|
Harman Kardon-certified Dolby Atmos® with built-in quad-speakers
Built-in array microphone with Cortana and Alexa voice-recognition support
|
Battery
|
75 Wh
Up to 9.5 hours (12.5” Laptop mode); up to 8.5 hours (17.3” Desktop mode)
|
AC adapter
|
Type-C®, 65 W AC Adapter,
Output: 20 V DC, 3.25 A, 65 W, Input: 100-240 V AC 50 / 60 Hz universal
|
Dimensions
|
Unfolded display: 378.5 x 287.6 x 8.7~12.9 mm
Folded display: 287.6 x 189.3 x 17.4~34.4 mm
ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth® keyboard and touchpad: 285 x 182 x 5.5 mm
|
Weight
|
Without ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth® keyboard and touchpad: 1.5 kg
With ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth® keyboard and touchpad: 1.8 kg