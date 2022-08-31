Search icon
ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED announced: Know its price, specs, availabilty and more

ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED foldable laptop offers users two sizes of OLED display in one device.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 06:48 PM IST

ASUS has announced the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702), the world's first 17.3-inch foldable OLED  laptop. ASUS and Intel have developed industry-first solutions to advance innovation in the foldable category, including collaborations between domain experts and an ecosystem partnership.

Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is a response to users' desires to achieve the ideal balance between mobility and productivity in their modern 24/7 lifestyles.

The foldable laptop offers users two sizes of OLED display in one device: a large 4:3 17.3-inch 2.5K touchscreen that folds in the middle to create two seamless 3:2 12.5-inch 1920 by 1280 displays.

When folded fully closed along the precision-engineered 180° hinge — which is tested to withstand over 30,000 open-and-close cycles — it's an ultra-compact and portable 12.5-inch device that's smaller than a sheet of photocopier paper.

Multiple versatile usage modes — Desktop, Laptop (with Bluetooth® keyboard), Laptop (with virtual keyboard), Tablet, Reader and Extended — are enabled by the folding design in conjunction with the full-size ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad, and each screen can additionally be split into multiple windows and the contents arranged, using the intelligent window-management feature in the ASUS ScreenXpert 3 and exclusive Mode Switcher apps.

Despite its versatility and large screen size, the device weighs just 1.5 kg without the keyboard or 1.8 kg with it.

Price 

ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED will be priced from USD 3,499 (Rs 2.78 lakh). 

Availability

The new Zenbook will roll out globally during Q4 2022. 

Specifications

CPU

12th Generation Intel® Core i7-1250U Processor

Display

[Unfolded] 17.3” Foldable OLED 2.5K (2560 x 1920), 4:3 aspect ratio, LED backlit 350 nits, touchscreen

[Folded] 2 x 12.5” (1920 x 1280), 3:2 aspect ratio

Operating system

Windows 11 Pro / Home

 Graphics

Intel® Iris® Xe

Main memory

16 GB LPDDR5 onboard

Storage

1 TB M.2 NVMe PCIe® 4.0 SSD

Connectivity

Intel® WiFi 6E, Bluetooth® 5.2

Camera

5 MP AI camera with 3D Noise Reduction

HD camera with IR function and Intel® Visual Sensing Controller

Color sensor for automatic color temperature and brightness control

I/O ports

2 x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C® (up to 40 Gbps)

1 x audio combo jack

Touchpad

Yes

Audio

Harman Kardon-certified Dolby Atmos® with built-in quad-speakers

Built-in array microphone with Cortana and Alexa voice-recognition support

Battery

75 Wh

Up to 9.5 hours (12.5” Laptop mode); up to 8.5 hours (17.3” Desktop mode)

AC adapter

Type-C®, 65 W AC Adapter,

Output: 20 V DC, 3.25 A, 65 W, Input: 100-240 V AC 50 / 60 Hz universal

Dimensions

Unfolded display: 378.5 x 287.6 x 8.7~12.9 mm

Folded display: 287.6 x 189.3 x 17.4~34.4 mm

ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth® keyboard and touchpad: 285 x 182 x 5.5 mm

Weight

Without ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth® keyboard and touchpad: 1.5 kg

With ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth® keyboard and touchpad: 1.8 kg
 

 

 

