Infinix levels up its Zero 5G, NOTE 11 and NOTE 12 devices with the latest Android 12

Infinix: Both the official and beta versions of Android 12 will be released gradually in batches on Zero 5G, NOTE 11 and NOTE 12.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 07:04 PM IST

Photo: Twitter/InfinixIndia

Infinix is all set to deliver the most powerful, optimized and levelled-up experience on its Zero 5G as well as the NOTE 11 and NOTE 12 models by upgrading them with the latest Android 12.

Both the official and beta versions of Android 12 will be released gradually in batches. The rollout will take place through a Fan's beta version from August 31 for Zero 5G and the first week of September on Note 11 and 12 devices.

The brand, which is owned by Transsion Group, aims to finish the final rollout of the software update on all the models by the fourth week of September. 

The Infinix Zero 5G was launched in India in February 2022 at INR 19,999, whereas Infinix NOTE 12 series arrived in May with a starting price of INR 11,499.

The Infinix NOTE 11, priced at INR 11,999 was unveiled last year. The Android 12 update will bring privacy and security improvements to all these Infinix devices.

