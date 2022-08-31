Infinix levels up its Zero 5G, NOTE 11 and NOTE 12 devices with the latest Android 12

Photo: Twitter/InfinixIndia

Infinix is all set to deliver the most powerful, optimized and levelled-up experience on its Zero 5G as well as the NOTE 11 and NOTE 12 models by upgrading them with the latest Android 12.

Both the official and beta versions of Android 12 will be released gradually in batches. The rollout will take place through a Fan's beta version from August 31 for Zero 5G and the first week of September on Note 11 and 12 devices.

As promised, we have started rolling out the Android 12 fans trial update for Infinix Zero 5G



Steps to download https://t.co/iihidmas7D



TC https://t.co/X6NNxvWIMS



Download Android 12 Fans trial version https://t.co/AKqxQ3KkIY pic.twitter.com/zjjXhonllO — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) August 31, 2022

The brand, which is owned by Transsion Group, aims to finish the final rollout of the software update on all the models by the fourth week of September.

The Infinix Zero 5G was launched in India in February 2022 at INR 19,999, whereas Infinix NOTE 12 series arrived in May with a starting price of INR 11,499.

The Infinix NOTE 11, priced at INR 11,999 was unveiled last year. The Android 12 update will bring privacy and security improvements to all these Infinix devices.

