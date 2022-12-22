Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 41,350 on Flipkart after Rs 28,550 discount, check details

Launched in 2021 along with Apple iPhone 13 Pro, Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max and Apple iPhone 13 Mini, the Apple iPhone 13 is currently priced at Rs 69,900 on Apple’s official store.

Apple iPhone 13 is one the most popular iPhone ever and its demand touched new heights after the launch of Apple iPhone 14. Apple iPhone 13 is a reliable premium smartphone with almost identical features and specifications as its successor Apple iPhone 14. Even Apple fans are preferring Apple iPhone 13 over iPhone 14 due to the value it offers at the price point and also due to the similarities between the two. The Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 features similar display, cameras, charging and other specifications, however there’s a huge difference when it comes to pricing. That’s why it is a wiser choice to invest in Apple iPhone 13 and if you are planning to buy one, this may be the right time. Apple iPhone 13 is currently available at Rs 41,350 on Flipkart after Rs 28,550 discount.

Launched in 2021 along with Apple iPhone 13 Pro, Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max and Apple iPhone 13 Mini, the Apple iPhone 13 is currently priced at Rs 69,900 on Apple’s official store, however Flipkart is selling the smartphone at Rs 62,999 after Rs 6,901 discount. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 18,500 off in exchange for your old smartphone, reducing the price of Apple iPhone 13 down to Rs 44,499. Apart from this, buyers can get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card, bringing the price of iPhone 13 down to Rs 41,350.



Apple iPhone 13 is currently available in 6 colour options on Flipkart - Starlight, Pink, Moonlight, Red, Blue and Green. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. When it comes to cameras, the Apple iPhone 13 features a dual 12MP camera at the rear and a 12MP camera at the front.