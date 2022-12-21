Search icon
Apple and its associated firms apply for land to Yamuna Authority, plans to manufacture iPhone 16

The company will invest Rs 850 crore and provide employment to thousands of people.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 04:13 PM IST

As Apple plans to manufacture the new iPhone 16 in India, the tech giant along with three associated companies has applied for land to Yamuna Authority. The companies have proposed to set up a unit on about 23 acres of land with an investment of Rs 2,800 crore.

Seiko Advance Limited, an ink manufacturing company expressed its desire to make its product on 5 acres of land in Sector 29 of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

Also read: Apple likely to CANCEL iPhone SE 4 with iPhone XR like design

YEIDA CEO Dr. Arun Vir Singh said that Apple and associated companies would be provided land in Sector 29, which is quite developed with many available facilities. He added that the companies would be able to start production after the construction and have deposited 10 percent of the amount.

