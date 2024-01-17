Apple gets massive office in India with parking for 740 cars, space for 1200 employees, to pay rent of Rs…

Situated at Minsk Square, a prime location in the city, the new office is designed to accommodate up to 1,200 employees across its 15 floors. The facility includes dedicated lab spaces, collaborative areas, wellness zones, parking for 740 cars and a Caffe Macs.

Apple has unveiled a new office in the central area of Bengaluru. As per an old report by Propstack, Apple signed a lease with Prestige Estates for the Minsk Square building for its new office. The report reveals that Apple has leased 1.16 lakh sq ft of commercial space for 10 years on Cubbon Road in the heart of Bengaluru for a rent of Rs 2.43 crore per month. The document showed that per square feet rental is Rs 195, besides Rs 16.56 lakh per month for car parking. The company has leased all the 15 floors of the Prestige Minsk Square building.

Situated at Minsk Square, a prime location in the city, the new office is designed to accommodate up to 1,200 employees across its 15 floors. The facility includes dedicated lab spaces, collaborative areas, wellness zones, parking for 740 cars and a Caffe Macs.

Demonstrating a focus on sustainability, the new office adheres to best practices in energy conservation, relying on 100% renewable energy. Apple aims to secure a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum rating, marking the highest level of LEED certification.

Apple has maintained carbon neutrality for its corporate operations since 2020 and has operated all its facilities using 100% renewable energy since 2018.

This new office joins Apple's existing corporate locations in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Gurugram, representing a significant milestone in the company's over 25-year history in India. With nearly 3,000 employees in the country, Apple's collaboration with Indian suppliers supports numerous jobs across various sectors.

Highlighting Apple's commitment to environmental and societal initiatives in India, the company collaborates with partners like Frank Water, contributing to efforts to safeguard watersheds on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The teams in Bengaluru engage in diverse aspects of Apple's business, spanning software, hardware, services, IS&T, operations, and customer support.

As India intensifies its focus on local manufacturing, Apple's assembly of iPhones in India exceeded Rs 1 lakh crore in value in 2023, as per industry data. However, industry sources suggest that the actual market value of iPhones manufactured or assembled in India might be higher, contingent on tax considerations in other countries.