Anand Mahindra hails Elon Musk’s SpaceX ‘failure’ amid blue tick row

Anand Mahindra appreciates Elon Musk's risk-taking attitude, calls it real contribution to business success.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 08:09 PM IST

Anand Mahindra praised Elon Musk for his remarkable contribution to business, highlighting his fearless approach to risk-taking. According to Mahindra, Musk's biggest achievement isn't Tesla or SpaceX, but his willingness to treat each initiative as a learning experiment, thereby expanding the boundaries of knowledge and progress. This was particularly evident during the recent SpaceX Starship failure, the world's largest spacecraft being tested which was also made for taking humans to the moon. Despite the setback, Musk remained undeterred, demonstrating the resilience and determination that have made him a true trailblazer in the world of business.

Anand Mahindra tweeted, "The most important contribution to business by @elonmusk will not be Tesla, or SpaceX but his powerful attitude to risk. Most would be terminally daunted by such a ‘failure.’ But when you set up each initiative as a learning experiment (and of course, have raised the resources to do so!) you essentially extend the frontiers of knowledge & progress. Salute!"

SpaceX completed a successful test flight of its Starship, which provided invaluable insights for future flights, according to a statement released by the company. Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, expressed his excitement and praised the team’s effort via Twitter, stating that they had learned a lot from the test flight, and that the next test launch was just a few months away. Musk’s track record of achieving seemingly impossible feats has made him a beloved figure among entrepreneurs, especially for disrupting the automobile market with Tesla's electric cars and producing reusable rockets to enable space travel for mankind.

In other news, Musk recently removed the legacy blue tick verification badges from high-profile profiles on Twitter, and now all users have to pay for the verification badge.

