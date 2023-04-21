Anand Mahindra hails Elon Musk’s SpaceX ‘failure’ amid blue tick row

Anand Mahindra tweeted, "The most important contribution to business by @elonmusk will not be Tesla, or SpaceX but his powerful attitude to risk. Most would be terminally daunted by such a ‘failure.’ But when you set up each initiative as a learning experiment (and of course, have raised the resources to do so!) you essentially extend the frontiers of knowledge & progress. Salute!"
SpaceX completed a successful test flight of its Starship, which provided invaluable insights for future flights, according to a statement released by the company. Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, expressed his excitement and praised the team’s effort via Twitter, stating that they had learned a lot from the test flight, and that the next test launch was just a few months away. Musk’s track record of achieving seemingly impossible feats has made him a beloved figure among entrepreneurs, especially for disrupting the automobile market with Tesla's electric cars and producing reusable rockets to enable space travel for mankind.
In other news, Musk recently removed the legacy blue tick verification badges from high-profile profiles on Twitter, and now all users have to pay for the verification badge.
Read more: Netflix scam? Hackers attempt to steal users' payment details; here's how to protect self from attack