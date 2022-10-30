After Elon Musk's Twitter takeover, Jack Dorsey tests new social media platform

Photo: Reuters

If you're seeking for an alternative to Twitter because you're unhappy with Tesla CEO Elon Musk's takeover, you're in luck. People magazine claims that Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter, is exploring a new social networking service. Exactly one week before Musk assumed control of the firm, Dorsey revealed that he was looking for beta testers for his decentralised social platform, Bluesky.

To assist create a comparable decentralised notion for itself, social media behemoth Twitter founded Bluesky in 2019. In November 2021, Dorsey resigned as Twitter's CEO, and in May 2022, he resigned from the board of directors.

"The next step is to start testing the protocol. Distributed protocol development is a tricky process," according to the company in a news release. "It requires coordination from many parties once a network is deployed, so we're going to start in private beta to iron out issues.”

"As we beta test, we'll continue to iterate on the protocol specs and share details about how it works. When it's ready, we'll move to the open beta," the announcement said.

According to the announcement, the new app would make use of a federated social network, where numerous sites work together to provide services, known as an Authenticated Transfer Protocol (AT Protocol).

Also, READ: WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook down again in THESE regions

"The word 'Bluesky' evokes a wide-open space of possibility. It was the original name for this project before it took shape, and continues to be the name of our company," the release stated. "We're calling the application we're building Bluesky because it will be a portal to the world of possibility on top of the AT Protocol."

According to Dorsey on Twitter last week, Bluesky intends to be "a competitor to any company trying to own the underlying fundamentals for social media or the data of the people using it."

(With inputs from ANI)