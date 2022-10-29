WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook down again in THESE regions

Representational Image

The messaging service WhatsApp seems to be experiencing a number of technical issues at the moment. A few days after the 2-hour downtime, WhatsApp crashed once again. Plus, not only WhatsApp, but also Instagram and Facebook, experienced outages. The disruption was felt mostly in the United Kingdom for a brief period of time. However, many people were affected, and they voiced their displeasure on various social media sites.

The majority of users in the UK experienced the service outage that rendered all of Meta's offerings inaccessible. A representative for the meta-organization told the British news outlet Express.co.uk, “Earlier today, a configuration change caused some people to have trouble accessing our products. We fixed the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologise for any inconvenience."

A major outage rendered WhatsApp inaccessible to all users on Tuesday, but that problem has already been fixed. Users were unable to exchange messages, make phone calls, or share files with one another when using the messaging software. Eventually, after more than two hours, Meta staff restored WhatsApp service.

You should always have a backup plan in place for when major disruptions occur, so that you can continue with your regular communications even if one of your usual methods suddenly becomes unavailable. In these dire situations, you may turn to any of WhatsApp's several backup options. Your phone already has an SMS service installed, so you can send and receive text messages and, if your phone is RCS-enabled, attachments. The iMessage service on the iPhone makes it easy to send and receive text messages and other types of media files with other iPhone users. Alternatively, you may use a chat app like Telegram, Signal, or another service.

Amid all this, Elon Musk's reign as Twitter's most followed user has sparked a lot of activity in the social media world. Musk has supposedly assumed control of Twitter after the company fired CEO Parag Agarwal and other high-ranking executives. He has plans to make some modifications to the service.