Wrestler murder case: Delhi Court denies special food, supplements to Sushil Kumar in jail

Rohini Court on Wednesday has denied the two-time Olympic medallist wrestler, Sushil Kumar, who is accused in the murder case of junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar, his requirement of special food, supplements. The court dismissed his application saying, 'they are not essential need or necessity.'

The Court also said that Kumar's basic needs and necessities are being taken care of in the jail according to the provision of the Delhi Prisons Rule, 2018.

Kumar had moved to the Rohini Court seeing special foods, supplements and exercise bands necessary for him to maintain his health and performance. He also mentioned that non-fulfillment of his requirements will have an adverse impact on his health and body and could affect his career.

Kumar is currently in custody at Delhi's Mandoli jail being the prime accused in wrestler Sagar Dhankar's murder case, when the victim was brutally beaten up at the Chhatrasal Stadium following a property dispute.

According to the Police, Sushil is the 'main culprit and mastermind' of the murder case, supported by electronic evidence showing Suhsil and his men beating up Sagar on the night of May 4.

Also read REVEALED: The real reason why wrestler Sushil Kumar conspired to kill Sagar Dhankar

(With PTI inputs)