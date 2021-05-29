More trouble for Sushil Kumar as court sends wrestler to 4-day police remand

A Delhi court on Saturday sent Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar to four more days of police custody in the murder case of a 23-year-old wrestler.

The Delhi police had sought seven more days of police custody, after Kumar was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Mayank Goel in the case, after the expiry of his 6-day police custody. However, the court ordered another four days of police custody.

According to the prosecution, Kumar and the other accused took the deceased allegedly to Chhatrasal Stadium and beat him up mercilessly. The police submitted that eight people have been arrested so far in the case and one licenced pistol was recovered from Kumar. The police added that Kumar did not cooperate during the 6-day custody period.

The prosecutor argued that Kumar's custody is required to recover more incriminating evidence, unearth the complete conspiracy and trace the accused who are yet to be arrested. The prosecution alleged that Kumar is the main culprit in the heinous crime, where a young wrestler had died, and added that it was evident in the video clip seized from one of the accused and the statement of an eyewitness.

Kumar's counsel opposed the police application seeking further police remand in the case. The counsel also accused the police of leaking selective information to the media to create prejudice against his client. "I'm not saying media shouldn't be allowed (to report). I'm saying selective leaks shouldn't be allowed," said the counsel.

A Delhi court on May 23, sent wrestler and Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, arrested in connection with his alleged involvement in the death of a wrestler at the city's Chhatrasal Stadium, to six days police custody.

According to the police, Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted fellow wrestler Sagar Dhankar and his two friends Sonu and Amit Kumar at the stadium on May 4 night. Dhankar succumbed to his injuries later.