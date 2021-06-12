Headlines

UEFA Euro 2020 Denmark vs Finland Live streaming: When and where to watch

Denmark are coming from playing a draw against Germany in a friendly and would be looking to start their Euro 2020 campaign against Finland with a win

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 12, 2021, 02:12 PM IST

Denmark will be beginning their Euro 2020 campaign against Finland in Match No 3 on Saturday, June 12 at the Parken. The 1992 European champions, who qualified for the 2004 quarter-finals, haven't been able to perform as well as in the last two editions as they were knocked out in the group stage in 2012 and couldn't;t qualify for the series in 2016. But this time, they have been in a better shape as they played out a draw against Germany in a friendly on June 2.

Finland, on the other hand, are coming from two losses in the friendlies against Sweden and Estonia. While they were in some kind of form winning four games in the latter half of 2020, however, in the last six games, tahye haven't won a single game.

When will Denmark vs Finland Euro 2020 match start?    

The match will start at 9.30 PM IST on Saturday, June 12.

Where will Denmark vs Finland 2020 match be played?

The match will be played at the Parken, Denmark.

Which TV channels will broadcast Denmark vs Finland Euro 2020 match?      

The match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network through channels Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 4 in regional languages.

How to watch the live streaming of the Denmark vs Finland Euro 2020 match?     

Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on the SonyLiv app and website.

