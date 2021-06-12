UEFA Euro 2020 Wales vs Switzerland Live streaming: When and where to watch

The Euro 2020 got off to a brilliant start with Italy stamping their authority in Rome beating Turkey by 3-0. Match No 2 of thee competitions takes place between Wales and Switzerland in Azerbaijan on Saturday, June 12. While all eyes will be on the star winger Gareth Bale, the 19-year old uncapped Rubin Colwill will also be looking to make his mark after making six appearances for the Cardiff senior team.

On the other hand, there's a strong Switzerland outfit with the likes of Granit Xhaka of Arsenal and Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri, after they were included in the final 26-men squad.

When will Wales vs Switzerland Euro 2020 match start?

The match will start at 6.30 PM IST on Saturday, June 12.

Where will Wales vs Switzerland 2020 match be played?

The match will be played at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan.

Which TV channels will broadcast Wales vs Switzerland Euro 2020 match?

The match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network through channels Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 4 in regional languages.

How to watch the live streaming of the Wales vs Switzerland Euro 2020 match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on the SonyLiv app and website.