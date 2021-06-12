UEFA Euro 2020 Belgium vs Russia Live streaming: When and where to watch

World No 1 side Belgium will begin their Euro 2020 campaign against Russia at Gazprom Arena on June 13 (IST).

World No 1 Belgium will kickstart their Euro 2020 campaign against the hosts Russia at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Belgium haven't been in great form as they played a draw against 51st placed Greece and beat Croatia by 1-0 coming into the tournament. Despite the absence of Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne in the side, Belhium have performed owing to striker Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku.

On the other hand, Russia have been in terrific form as they drew 1-1 against Poland and beat Bulgaria by 1-0. While Russia, are being considered as dark horses of the tournament, they won't certainly be a rollover against the World No 1 side.

When will Belgium vs Russia Euro 2020 match start?

The match will start at 12.30 AM IST on Sunday, June 13.

Where will Belgium vs Russia 2020 match be played?

The match will be played at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg, Russia

Which TV channels will broadcast Belgium vs Russia Euro 2020 match?

The match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network through channels Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 4 in regional languages.

How to watch the live streaming of the Belgium vs Russia Euro 2020 match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on the SonyLiv app and website.