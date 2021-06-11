Euro Cup 2021 full schedule, venues, teams, live streaming, when and where to watch - everything you need to know
The 2021 Euro Cup will be starting on June 12 at midnight as per Indian Standard Time featuring 24 teams.
UEFA Euro 2021 full schedule, live streaming and teams information | Photo: UEFA
Written By
Edited By
Anshul Gupta
Source
DNA webdesk
UEFA European Championship, which was postponed from 2020 to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic will finally be starting from June 12 according to Indian Standard Time, with the final slated to take place on July 12 at 12.30 AM IST. The Euro Cup 2021 will also welcome back the fans into stadiums after the leagues took place behind closed doors.
Venues
The tournament will be held across 11 different cities of Europe, which is a record in the 60-year history of the tournament. The opening game between Turkey and Italy will take place at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, with the final slated to be held at the Wembley Stadium in London. These are the 11 venues for the 16th edition of the Euro Cup:
- Wembley Stadium, London, England
- Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia
- Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan
- Football Arena Munich, Munich, Germany
- Olimpico in Rome, Rome, Italy
- National Arena Bucharest, Bucharest, Romania
- Stadium La Cartuja Sevilla, Seville, Spain
- Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland
Teams
There are 24 teams participating in the competition, divided into six groups of four teams each, with some of the strongest sides in France, Germany, Portugal in Group F. The first game will take place in Group A.
Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland, Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia, Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia, England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic, Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany are the teams participating.
Group A
- Turkey
- Italy
- Wales
- Switzerland
Group B
- Denmark
- Finland
- Belgium
- Russia
Group C
- Netherlands
- Ukraine
- Austria
- North Macedonia
Group D
- England
- Croatia
- Scotland
- Czech Republic
Group E
- Spain
- Sweden
- Poland
- Slovakia
Group F
- Hungary
- Portugal
- France
- Germany
Where will Euro Cup 2021 matches broadcast?
Euro Cup 2021 matches will telecast on Sony Sports Network in India through its four channels, Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4.
Where will Euro Cup 2021 matches live stream?
Euro Cup 2021 will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.
Full schedule
Group Stage
Saturday, June 12
Group A: Turkey vs Italy — 12:30 am IST, Rome
Group A: Wales vs Switzerland — 6:30 pm IST, Baku
Group B: Denmark vs Finland — 9:30 pm IST Copenhagen Sunday, 13 June Group B: Belgium vs Russia — 12:30 am IST, St Petersburg
Group D: England vs Croatia — 6:30 pm IST, London
Group C: Austria vs North Macedonia — 9:30 pm IST, Bucharest Monday, 14 June Group C: Netherlands vs Ukraine — 12:30 am IST, Amsterdam
Group D: Scotland vs Czech Republic — 6:30 pm IST, Glasgow
Group E: Poland vs Slovakia — 9:30 pm IST, St Petersburg Tuesday, 15 June Group E: Spain vs Sweden — 12:30 am IST, Seville
Group F: Hungary vs Portugal — 9:30 pm IST, Budapest Wednesday, 16 June Group F: France vs Germany — 12:30 am IST, Munich
Group B: Finland vs Russia — 6:30 pm IST, St Petersburg
Group A: Turkey vs Wales — 9:30 pm IST, Baku Thursday, June 17 Group A: Italy vs Switzerland — 12:30 am IST, Rome
Group C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia — 6:30 am IST, Bucharest
Group B: Denmark vs Belgium — 9:30 pm IST, Copenhagen Friday, June 18 Group C: Netherlands vs Austria — 12:30 am IST, Amsterdam
Group E: Sweden vs Slovakia — 6:30 pm IST, St Petersburg
Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic — 9:30 pm IST, Glasgow Saturday, June 19 Group D: England vs Scotland — 12:30 am IST, London
Group F: Hungary vs France — 6:30 am IST, Budapest
Group F: Portugal vs Germany — 9:30 pm IST, Munich Sunday, June 20 Group E: Spain vs Poland — 12:30 am IST, Seville
Group A: Italy vs Wales — 9:30 pm IST, Rome
Group A: Switzerland vs Turkey — 9:30 pm IST, Baku Monday, June 21 Group C: North Macedonia vs Netherlands — 9:30 pm IST, Amsterdam
Group C: Ukraine vs Austria — 9:30 pm IST, Bucharest Tuesday, June 22 Group B: Russia vs Denmark — 12:30 am IST, Copenhagen
Group B: Finland vs Belgium — 12:30 am IST, St Petersburg Wednesday, June 23 Group D: Czech Republic vs England — 12:30 am IST, London
Group D: Croatia vs Scotland — 12:30 am IST, Glasgow
Group E: Slovakia vs Spain — 9:30 pm IST, Seville
Group E: Sweden vs Poland — 9:30 pm IST, St Petersburg Thursday, June 24 Group F: Germany vs Hungary — 12:30 AM IST, Munich
Group F: Portugal v France — 12:30 AM IST, Budapest ROUND OF 16 Saturday, June 26 1: 2A vs 2B — 9:30 PM IST, Amsterdam Sunday, June 27 2: 1A vs 2C — 12:30 AM IST, London
3: 1C vs 3D/E/F — 9:30 PM IST, Budapest Monday, June 28 4: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F — 12:30 AM IST, Seville
5: 2D vs 2E — 9:30 PM IST, Copenhagen Tuesday, June 29 6: 1F vs 3A/B/C — 12:30 AM IST, Bucharest
7: 1D vs 2F — 9:30 PM IST, London Wednesday, June 30 8: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D — 12:30 AM IST, Glasgow QUARTER-FINALS Friday, July 2 QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 — 9:30 PM IST, St Petersburg Saturday, July 3 QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 — 12:30 AM IST, Munich
QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 — 9:30 PM IST, Baku Sunday, July 4 QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 — 12:30 AM IST, Rome SEMI-FINALS Wednesday, July 7 SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 — 12:30 AM IST, London Thursday, July 8 SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 — 12:30 AM IST, London FINAL Monday, July 12 Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 — 12:30 AM IST, London