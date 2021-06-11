Euro Cup 2021 full schedule, venues, teams, live streaming, when and where to watch - everything you need to know

UEFA European Championship, which was postponed from 2020 to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic will finally be starting from June 12 according to Indian Standard Time, with the final slated to take place on July 12 at 12.30 AM IST. The Euro Cup 2021 will also welcome back the fans into stadiums after the leagues took place behind closed doors.

Venues

The tournament will be held across 11 different cities of Europe, which is a record in the 60-year history of the tournament. The opening game between Turkey and Italy will take place at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, with the final slated to be held at the Wembley Stadium in London. These are the 11 venues for the 16th edition of the Euro Cup:

Wembley Stadium, London, England

Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia

Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan

Football Arena Munich, Munich, Germany

Olimpico in Rome, Rome, Italy

National Arena Bucharest, Bucharest, Romania

Stadium La Cartuja Sevilla, Seville, Spain

Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland

Teams

There are 24 teams participating in the competition, divided into six groups of four teams each, with some of the strongest sides in France, Germany, Portugal in Group F. The first game will take place in Group A.

Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland, Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia, Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia, England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic, Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany are the teams participating.

Group A

Turkey

Italy

Wales

Switzerland

Group B

Denmark

Finland

Belgium

Russia

Group C

Netherlands

Ukraine

Austria

North Macedonia

Group D

England

Croatia

Scotland

Czech Republic

Group E

Spain

Sweden

Poland

Slovakia

Group F

Hungary

Portugal

France

Germany

Where will Euro Cup 2021 matches broadcast?

Euro Cup 2021 matches will telecast on Sony Sports Network in India through its four channels, Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4.

Where will Euro Cup 2021 matches live stream?

Euro Cup 2021 will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

Full schedule

Group Stage

Saturday, June 12

Group A: Turkey vs Italy — 12:30 am IST, Rome

Group A: Wales vs Switzerland — 6:30 pm IST, Baku

Group B: Denmark vs Finland — 9:30 pm IST Copenhagen Sunday, 13 June Group B: Belgium vs Russia — 12:30 am IST, St Petersburg

Group D: England vs Croatia — 6:30 pm IST, London

Group C: Austria vs North Macedonia — 9:30 pm IST, Bucharest Monday, 14 June Group C: Netherlands vs Ukraine — 12:30 am IST, Amsterdam

Group D: Scotland vs Czech Republic — 6:30 pm IST, Glasgow

Group E: Poland vs Slovakia — 9:30 pm IST, St Petersburg Tuesday, 15 June Group E: Spain vs Sweden — 12:30 am IST, Seville

Group F: Hungary vs Portugal — 9:30 pm IST, Budapest Wednesday, 16 June Group F: France vs Germany — 12:30 am IST, Munich

Group B: Finland vs Russia — 6:30 pm IST, St Petersburg

Group A: Turkey vs Wales — 9:30 pm IST, Baku Thursday, June 17 Group A: Italy vs Switzerland — 12:30 am IST, Rome

Group C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia — 6:30 am IST, Bucharest

Group B: Denmark vs Belgium — 9:30 pm IST, Copenhagen Friday, June 18 Group C: Netherlands vs Austria — 12:30 am IST, Amsterdam

Group E: Sweden vs Slovakia — 6:30 pm IST, St Petersburg

Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic — 9:30 pm IST, Glasgow Saturday, June 19 Group D: England vs Scotland — 12:30 am IST, London

Group F: Hungary vs France — 6:30 am IST, Budapest

Group F: Portugal vs Germany — 9:30 pm IST, Munich Sunday, June 20 Group E: Spain vs Poland — 12:30 am IST, Seville

Group A: Italy vs Wales — 9:30 pm IST, Rome

Group A: Switzerland vs Turkey — 9:30 pm IST, Baku Monday, June 21 Group C: North Macedonia vs Netherlands — 9:30 pm IST, Amsterdam

Group C: Ukraine vs Austria — 9:30 pm IST, Bucharest Tuesday, June 22 Group B: Russia vs Denmark — 12:30 am IST, Copenhagen

Group B: Finland vs Belgium — 12:30 am IST, St Petersburg Wednesday, June 23 Group D: Czech Republic vs England — 12:30 am IST, London

Group D: Croatia vs Scotland — 12:30 am IST, Glasgow

Group E: Slovakia vs Spain — 9:30 pm IST, Seville

Group E: Sweden vs Poland — 9:30 pm IST, St Petersburg Thursday, June 24 Group F: Germany vs Hungary — 12:30 AM IST, Munich

Group F: Portugal v France — 12:30 AM IST, Budapest ROUND OF 16 Saturday, June 26 1: 2A vs 2B — 9:30 PM IST, Amsterdam Sunday, June 27 2: 1A vs 2C — 12:30 AM IST, London

3: 1C vs 3D/E/F — 9:30 PM IST, Budapest Monday, June 28 4: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F — 12:30 AM IST, Seville

5: 2D vs 2E — 9:30 PM IST, Copenhagen Tuesday, June 29 6: 1F vs 3A/B/C — 12:30 AM IST, Bucharest

7: 1D vs 2F — 9:30 PM IST, London Wednesday, June 30 8: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D — 12:30 AM IST, Glasgow QUARTER-FINALS Friday, July 2 QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 — 9:30 PM IST, St Petersburg Saturday, July 3 QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 — 12:30 AM IST, Munich

QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 — 9:30 PM IST, Baku Sunday, July 4 QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 — 12:30 AM IST, Rome SEMI-FINALS Wednesday, July 7 SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 — 12:30 AM IST, London Thursday, July 8 SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 — 12:30 AM IST, London FINAL Monday, July 12 Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 — 12:30 AM IST, London