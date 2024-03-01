PKL 10 Final: Puneri Paltan clinch maiden title with convincing victory against Haryana Steelers

Twitter
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Who all will benefit if CAA is implemented?

WPL 2024, UPW vs GGT: Ecclestone, Grace Harris shine as UP Warriorz beat Gujarat Giants by 6 wickets

Isha Ambani exudes charm in pink gown at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Meet man who quit his family business, built Rs 3000 crore company which is challenging...

Meet man, a Stanford graduate, who built India's first electric car, now aims to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Who all will benefit if CAA is implemented?

Isha Ambani exudes charm in pink gown at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Meet man who quit his family business, built Rs 3000 crore company which is challenging...

10 foods that keep your liver healthy

Heart Blockage: 7 drinks that can unclog blocked arteries

7 magical dry fruits to include in your diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Did Kiran Rao 'Reject' Aamir Khan's Audition For Laapataa Ladies? | DNA Exclusive

Kiran Rao Breaks Silence On Divorce With Aamir Khan, Co-Producing Laapataa Ladies Amid Separation

Salman Khan Arrives In Gujarat For Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Event

This bodybuilder-turned-actor trained Sanjay, Suniel, died in poverty, no Bollywood star attended his funeral

Katrina Kaif was supposed to be paired with Ranbir Kapoor in Bachna Ae Haseeno? Here's what actress says

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Makers drop bold motion poster of upcoming film, netizens ask 'where is Nimrit?'

HomeSports

Sports

PKL 10 Final: Puneri Paltan clinch maiden title with convincing victory against Haryana Steelers

Having dominated the PKL 10 league stages with 96 points, the Puneri Paltan continued their impressive form in the final.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 01, 2024, 09:50 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Puneri Paltan secured their first-ever title with a commanding victory over the Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 final on Friday. Pankaj Mohite and Mohit Goyat were instrumental in leading Pune to a historic 28-25 win over Haryana at Hyderabad's GMC Balayogi Sports Complex.

Having dominated the PKL 10 league stages with 96 points, the Puneri Paltan continued their impressive form in the final. Pankaj Mohite started strong by scoring five early points, giving Pune a narrow 13-10 lead in the first half, and adding four more points in the second half.

The Paltans took the lead with Sanket Sawant's tackle, followed by Pankaj's impressive 4-point raid. Both teams displayed exceptional defensive skills with outstanding blocks and tackles. Despite a late comeback attempt by Manpreet Singh-led Haryana in the first half, Pune managed to maintain their lead.

Haryana put up a strong performance in the second half, securing more raid points, but Pune showcased their dominance with two all-outs and four tackle points. Pankaj was the standout player for Pune, scoring the highest nine points, while Shivam Patare was the top performer for Haryana with six points in the final.

Pune's Iranian all-rounder, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui, received the Best Defender award of the season, while his teammate Aslam Inamdar was named the Most Valuable Player. Ashu Malik from Delhi was awarded the Best Raider title, and Yogesh Dahiya clinched the Best NYP award for his outstanding performance in the tournament's tenth edition.

Also read| 'MS Dhoni is the god of...': Ex-India star makes massive claim

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

WPL 2024: Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen star as Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 25 runs

Meet actor who started as waiter, quit boxing for films, had 200 hits but is forgotten, son gives Rs 300-crore hits now

WPL 2024, UPW vs GGT: Ecclestone, Grace Harris shine as UP Warriorz beat Gujarat Giants by 6 wickets

US President Joe Biden undergoes annual physical amid reelection campaign, 'continues to be...'

From GST to FASTag KYC: Six rules to change from March 1; check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE