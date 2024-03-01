PKL 10 Final: Puneri Paltan clinch maiden title with convincing victory against Haryana Steelers

The Puneri Paltan secured their first-ever title with a commanding victory over the Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 final on Friday. Pankaj Mohite and Mohit Goyat were instrumental in leading Pune to a historic 28-25 win over Haryana at Hyderabad's GMC Balayogi Sports Complex.

Having dominated the PKL 10 league stages with 96 points, the Puneri Paltan continued their impressive form in the final. Pankaj Mohite started strong by scoring five early points, giving Pune a narrow 13-10 lead in the first half, and adding four more points in the second half.

The Paltans took the lead with Sanket Sawant's tackle, followed by Pankaj's impressive 4-point raid. Both teams displayed exceptional defensive skills with outstanding blocks and tackles. Despite a late comeback attempt by Manpreet Singh-led Haryana in the first half, Pune managed to maintain their lead.

Haryana put up a strong performance in the second half, securing more raid points, but Pune showcased their dominance with two all-outs and four tackle points. Pankaj was the standout player for Pune, scoring the highest nine points, while Shivam Patare was the top performer for Haryana with six points in the final.

Pune's Iranian all-rounder, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui, received the Best Defender award of the season, while his teammate Aslam Inamdar was named the Most Valuable Player. Ashu Malik from Delhi was awarded the Best Raider title, and Yogesh Dahiya clinched the Best NYP award for his outstanding performance in the tournament's tenth edition.

