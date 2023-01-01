Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi's eldest daughter Aqsa gets married, see PICS

Former cricketer Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter Aqsa Shahid Afridi got married to Naseer Nasir Khan on Friday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 11:43 AM IST

Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi's eldest daughter Aqsa gets married, see PICS
Image Source: Twitter

Aqsa Shahid Afridi, the eldest daughter of former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, married Naseer Nasir Khan on Friday, December 30. In Karachi, a small Nikaah ceremony was held, and pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi attended the event with Shahid Afridi's close friends and relatives.

The ceremony's e-invite has been making the rounds on social media, depicting the couple in white and yellow-themed attire, while videos and pictures from Shahid's daughter's wedding have gone viral. The footage shows Nasir Khan saying "qubool hai," with Shahid and Shaheen Afridi standing behind him.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by lollywoodspace (@lollywoodspace)

Shaheen's marriage to Shahid's second daughter Ansha was announced just a few days ago, and the arrangements were already in place. According to a source close to the Afridi family, the nikah ceremony for Shaheen and Ansha will take place in Karachi on February 3, prior to the start of the upcoming Pakistan Super League season.

While Pakistan is currently hosting New Zealand for two Test matches, followed by three ODIs, Shaheen Afridi is not in the Test lineup due to an injury. The 22-year-old hurt himself while playing against England in the T20 World Cup 2022 finals at Melbourne Cricket Ground, and has been out of Pakistan's plans ever since. He will return to the field after fully recovering from his ailment.

Earlier this month, Haris Rauf married Muzna Masood Malik in a private ceremony in Islamabad, in the company of his loved ones, friends, and teammates. Additionally, spinner Shadab Khan hinted at beginning his second innings of life, sparking rumors of his marriage.

READ| BCCI names Team India's top performers of 2022 in all three formats; details inside

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Winter skincare for men: 5 ways to keep your skin healthy
Vikram Gokhale death: Agneepath, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
Uunchai: Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Rani Mukerji pose with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani at film's screening event
Sam Curran love life: Meet Isabella, stunning actress girlfriend of IPL’s most expensive player
Viral video: Urfi Javed flaunts her sexy curves in floral saree, netizens joke 'it's a parallel universe'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 561 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.