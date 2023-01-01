Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi's eldest daughter Aqsa gets married, see PICS

Image Source: Twitter

Aqsa Shahid Afridi, the eldest daughter of former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, married Naseer Nasir Khan on Friday, December 30. In Karachi, a small Nikaah ceremony was held, and pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi attended the event with Shahid Afridi's close friends and relatives.

The ceremony's e-invite has been making the rounds on social media, depicting the couple in white and yellow-themed attire, while videos and pictures from Shahid's daughter's wedding have gone viral. The footage shows Nasir Khan saying "qubool hai," with Shahid and Shaheen Afridi standing behind him.

Shaheen's marriage to Shahid's second daughter Ansha was announced just a few days ago, and the arrangements were already in place. According to a source close to the Afridi family, the nikah ceremony for Shaheen and Ansha will take place in Karachi on February 3, prior to the start of the upcoming Pakistan Super League season.

While Pakistan is currently hosting New Zealand for two Test matches, followed by three ODIs, Shaheen Afridi is not in the Test lineup due to an injury. The 22-year-old hurt himself while playing against England in the T20 World Cup 2022 finals at Melbourne Cricket Ground, and has been out of Pakistan's plans ever since. He will return to the field after fully recovering from his ailment.

Earlier this month, Haris Rauf married Muzna Masood Malik in a private ceremony in Islamabad, in the company of his loved ones, friends, and teammates. Additionally, spinner Shadab Khan hinted at beginning his second innings of life, sparking rumors of his marriage.

