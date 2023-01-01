BCCI names Team India's top performers of 2022 in all three formats; details inside

Image Source: Twitter

In 2022, the Men in Blue maintained their bilateral series domination but failed to achieve the desired results in multination tournaments. Rohit Sharma's side failed to win both the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and the Asia Cup T20 despite starting as the world's No. 1 team and heavy favorites. They even failed to make the finals on both occasions.

However, many players stood out with their individual efforts during the season. Suryakumar Yadav created history by being only the second batter in T20I history to score more than 1000 runs in a calendar year.

The 32-year-old concluded the year as the top T20I batter in the world. Apart from him, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, and Ishan Kishan, among others, have made the most of their opportunities.

On Saturday (December 31), the BCCI recognized all of these remarkable performers for the Men in Blue by naming India's finest batters and bowlers across all three formats of the game (Tests, ODIs, and T20Is).

Rishabh Pant was chosen India's best batter in the red-ball format, while Jasprit Bumrah was named the best bowler. Pant appeared in all seven Test matches for India, scoring the most runs (680). He hit two hundreds (against South Africa in Cape Town and England in Birmingham) and four fifties.

Bumrah, on the other side, played five Tests and even captained India against England in July when Rohit was unable to play. He had the most wickets of any Indian bowler, taking 22 in total.

Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Siraj were named the greatest batter and bowler in one-day internationals, respectively. Iyer, 28, was in outstanding form in 2022, finishing as India's leading run-getter (all three formats combined). He appeared in 17 One-Day Internationals and scored 724 runs, the most by any Indian. Siraj took 24 wickets for the Men in Blue in ODIs.

Suryakumar Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were India's top performers in T20Is in 2022. Suryakumar Yadav, the world's leading T20I batter, scored 1164 runs in 31 matches, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is, took 37 wickets.

In January, India and Sri Lanka will face off in three T20Is and the same number of ODIs. On January 3, the T20I series will begin in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

