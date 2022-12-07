Ind vs Ban: India have few bowling issues to resolve, says Harsha Bhogle

Harsha Bhogle

Ace cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle praised Bangladesh’s splendid batting performance against India in the second ODI of the ongoing bilateral tournament. On Wednesday, the match saw Bangladesh struggling in the beginning while batting first. At one point of time they were 69 for 6, but they ended up scoring 271 for 7 in the allotted fifty overs. Bhogle credited their batting but also criticised the Indian bowling and pointed out that India need to fix its bowling woes.

He tweeted, “69-6 to 271-7 is a special effort. These could be two career changing games for Mehidy Hasan Miraz.”

He further added, “India have a few bowling issues to resolve over the next ten months.”

He was probably referring to the ODI World Cup scheduled to take place in a few months. The tournament will commence in the months of October and November in 2023.

In the recently concluded T20 World Cup, Indian team suffered in a couple of matches due to not-so-accurate bowling, especially in the semifinal.

In today’s match, Bangladesh’s Mehmudullah and Mehidy Hasan scored freely against the Indian bowlers and hit them in all sides of the stadium. While Mehmudullah scored 77, Hasan completed his century on the last ball of the first innings. None of the Indian bowlers looked impressive in front of the Bangla batsmen. In fact, Mohammad Siraj gave away 73 in ten overs.

With this kind of limited bowling variations and zeal, the road ahead seems really difficult for India. Hope the management is listening to Harsha Bhogle!

