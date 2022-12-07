Search icon
IND vs BAN 2nd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan completes catch with his thighs, Washington Sundar's reaction goes viral

Washington Sundar's unexpected reaction is going viral after Shikhar Dhawan collected Shakib Al Hasan's catch with his thighs, avoiding a collision.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 04:53 PM IST

Sundar's reaction goes viral after Shikhar Dhawan takes catch with thighs

Shakib Al Hasan picked up a five-wicket haul in the first ODI against India, however, the Bangladesh all-rounder was dismissed early in the second ODI as he failed to leave a lasting impression. However, the former Bangladesh skipper was dismissed in a comical scenario as Shikhar Dhawan completed a catch with his things, nearly avoiding a collision with Mohammed Siraj, leaving the bowler Washington Sundar in splits. 

Sundar picked up his first wicket and was left in shock and later in splits as Dhawan completed the catch of Shakib who could only give away a healthy leading edge. The ball scooped up in the air and remained there for a while before finally coming down. 

From the looks of it, Dhawan looked well placed to take the catch, however, Siraj also came charging down to take the catch but the veteran Indian batsman somehow avoided a collision, and after missing the ball with his hands, held on to the catch with his thighs. 

Watching all of this unfold before his eyes, Sundar's unexpected reaction went viral on social media 

Watch:

More to follow...

