WATCH: Kylian Mbappe misses spot-kick after six-goal thriller, says 'sorry' for penalty miss

Kylian Mbappe had stepped up to take the 10th kick of the penalty shoot-out but was denied by the brilliant goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 29, 2021, 10:35 AM IST

Surely not what fans of the French football team had expected. The EURO 2020 tournament favorites were told good-bye after Kylian Mbappe missed the decisive shoot-out penalty against Switzerland after a six-goal thriller. 

The striker had stepped up to take the 10th kick of the penalty shoot-out but was denied by the brilliant goalkeeper Yann Sommer. 

Mbappe on Tuesday took to social media and said that finding sleep will be difficult for him. "Very difficult to turn the page. The sadness is immense after this elimination, we could not achieve our goal. I`m sorry for this penalty. I wanted to help the team but I failed. Finding sleep will be difficult but unfortunately, it is the hazards of this sport that I love so much," Mbappe said in a statement, posted on his Instagram account.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"I know you fans were disappointed, but I would still like to thank you for your support and for always believing in us. The most important thing will be to get up even stronger for the next few years to come. Congratulations and good luck to Switzerland," he added.

Switzerland defeated France 5-4 on penalties and as a result, the side will now lock horns against Spain in the quarterfinals.

The normal 90 minutes action finished at 3-3 and as a result, the match progressed to extra time. No team was able to break the deadlock in extra time and hence the match progressed to a penalty shootout.

For France, Karim Benzema scored a brace while Paul Pogba also registered one goal. On the other hand, Haris Seferovic scored two goals for Switzerland while Mario Gavranovic registered one goal.

 

(Inputs from ANI)

