EURO 2020: Kylian Mbappe's failure in penalties gets tournament favourites France knocked out vs Switzerland

Headlines

Akash Ambani led firm to pay Rs 7864 crore installment to government this week, Adani Group to pay Rs 18.94 crore

Meet Maneesh Goyal, Priyanka Chopra's friend and business partner who runs her multi-crore NY restaurant; net worth is..

Gadar 2 box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol film sees record-breaking Sunday, overtakes part 1's lifetime earnings

Mukesh Ambani's Rs 10 crore ‘bomb-proof’ car spotted with over Rs 30 crore convoy, watch video

Gadar 2: Manish Wadhwa 'feels blessed' to share screen with Sunny Deol, says 'Tara Singh ne gardan toh pakdi hai...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Akash Ambani led firm to pay Rs 7864 crore installment to government this week, Adani Group to pay Rs 18.94 crore

Meet Maneesh Goyal, Priyanka Chopra's friend and business partner who runs her multi-crore NY restaurant; net worth is..

Gadar 2 box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol film sees record-breaking Sunday, overtakes part 1's lifetime earnings

AI reimagines top South actresses as Barbie

Prithvi Shaw: 5 best performances of Indian batter

From weight loss to heart health: Health benefits of green tea

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

Beas Overflows in Himachal, 'Red' Alert in Uttarakhand; More Rains Likely In Bihar, Jharkhand

'Leave as soon as possible': Centre's advice to Indian citizens in violence-hit Niger

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Gadar 2: Manish Wadhwa 'feels blessed' to share screen with Sunny Deol, says 'Tara Singh ne gardan toh pakdi hai...'

Gadar 2 box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol film sees record-breaking Sunday, overtakes part 1's lifetime earnings

'Ramayan is not your life...': Gangs of Wasseypur-fame Zeishan Quadri says writing in Prabhas' Adipurush was 'immature'

HomeSports

Sports

EURO 2020: Kylian Mbappe's failure in penalties gets tournament favourites France knocked out vs Switzerland

After the 3-3 draw, a goal proved to be the lifeline for the Swiss as they advanced to the next round after 5-4 in the shootout after extra time.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 29, 2021, 08:17 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

France striker Kylian Mbappe's failure to score, not least in Monday's penalty shootout loss to Switzerland in the last 16, saw the world champions slide out of Euro 2020 without ever really getting going at the tournament.

Mbappe's miss from the spot against the Swiss condemned the French to an early exit but the warning signs had been there since they struggled to beat a poor Germany side 1-0 in their tournament opener.

The 22-year-old was instrumental in France's triumphant World Cup campaign in 2018, scoring four goals and wowing the world with his pace and trickery, but his Midas touch deserted him completely during the Euros.

Mbappe was not the only one who did not reach the kind of level he is capable of, and many in the French squad will have some soul-searching to do over some very flat performances.

N'Golo Kante seemed to be everywhere when he won the Champions League with Chelsea back in May, but all too often he was either tightly marked or anonymous alongside Paul Pogba in the France midfield.

Pogba's form for his country was more positive than for his club side Manchester United over the past season and his brilliant goal against Switzerland to make it 3-1 should have been the icing on the cake to take France to the quarter-finals.

But he too was prone to giving the ball away cheaply and was dispossessed for Switzerland's equaliser in the 3-3 draw, a goal that proved to be the lifeline the Swiss needed to advance 5-4 in the shootout after extra time.

CAUGHT NAPPING

The French defence was sloppy throughout the tournament, conceding two penalties that Cristiano Ronaldo scored in a 2-2 draw with Portugal and caught napping when Switzerland refused to capitulate.

With his doubles against Portugal and Switzerland, Karim Benzema proved that he is still a goal-getter to be reckoned with, but at 33-years-old he hardly represents the future for French football.

It did not take long after Mbappe's penalty miss and France's exit for the criticism to begin.

"It was a poor French national team. There wasn't any togetherness, there wasn't any spirit. We didn't play as a team so we didn't deserve to go to the next round," former France midfielder Patrick Viera, who won the World Cup in 1998 and the Euros in 2020, said on French TV.

Though Mbappe still has youth on his side, France will have to take a long, hard look at how they build a side around him if they are to get back to the pinnacle of international football.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

IND vs WI: Full list of records broken by Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Team India in 4th T20I

Pankaj Tripathi reveals he initially refused Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2: 'I told them I don't have...'

India sets new record for most Asian Champions trophy hockey titles, beat Malaysia 4-3 in the final

Delhi traffic advisory for Independence Day 2023: Check timings, roads to avoid, alternate routes

Viral video: Wild elephant stops bus in Kerala, driver's communication resolves situation, watch

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE