FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: When and where to watch India vs Spain match live on TV and online

India vs Spain, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023

The Indian hockey team will strive for their first podium finish in 48 years at the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup as they kick off their campaign against Spain in a challenging match on Friday. With a renewed sense of determination and ambition, the team is determined to make history and secure a place on the podium.

Winning a medal in this prestigious event will bolster the argument that the former powerhouse of the sport, with eight Olympic gold medals, has made a successful comeback in international hockey.

The country won a bronze medal in the inaugural tournament in 1971 and clinched a silver in the following edition in 1973. Ajit Pal Singh captained the side to a triumphant title in 1975, but since then they have been unable to reach the semifinals.

From 1978 to 2014, India had been unable to progress beyond the group stage. Now, ranked sixth in the world, India have entered the tournament with a strong showing against the world's top-ranked team, Australia, in a five-match series away from home, despite ultimately losing the series 1-4.

India will be hoping to start off with a victory, as this result could help them secure the top spot in Pool D and secure a direct quarterfinal berth, thus avoiding the need to play in the cross-over matches, which are intended for the second and third-place teams of each of the four pools.

Here's all you need to know about India vs Spain, Hockey World Cup 2023

Where will India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 match be played?

India vs Spain will be played at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

When will India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 match take place?

India vs Spain will take place on 13 January from 7 PM onwards (IST).

Where to watch India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 match on television?

India vs Spain will be broadcast live on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

Where to watch Live stream India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 match?

Fans can watch the live streaming of India vs Spain on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India Squad: Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas (vice-captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad and Sukhjeet Singh.

Spain Squad: Andreas Rafi, Alejandro Alonso, Cesar Curiel, Xavi Gispert, Borja Lacalle, Álvaro Iglesias, Ignacio Rodríguez, Enrique Gonzalez, Gerard Clapes, Andreas Rafi, Jordi Bonastre, Joaquin Menini, Mario Garin, Marc Reyne, Marc Miralles, Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pau Cunill and Marc Vizcaino

