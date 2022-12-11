FIFA opens disciplinary case against Argentina for its players' action vs Netherlands in quarterfinal

A fight broke out between Argentina and Netherlands players in the 88th minute

Argentina's players were involved in a disputed World Cup quarterfinal match against the Netherlands, and as a result, FIFA opened a disciplinary case against them.

The Argentina football federation was charged after the football regulatory body highlighted "order and security at matches" in its disciplinary rule.

When the Dutch scored two late goals to force overtime, the game became tense and Argentina's substitutes and coaches encroached on the field. After Argentina prevailed in the penalty shootout to end the 2-2 tie, there were further combative incidents on the field.

A World Cup record 17 players or coaching staff members were given yellow cards during or after the game, including Lionel Messi.

According to FIFA, Argentina and the Netherlands have both had disciplinary investigations launched after receiving five yellow cards in a single game.

Both federations might get the same $16,000 fine that Saudi Arabia received twice from FIFA's disciplinary panel for team misconduct during this World Cup.

For the separate disturbance charge, Argentina will probably receive a larger fine.

Messi clearly understood that criticising Mateu Lahoz too harshly could result in punishment, so he reined himself in a bit.

"We were terrified before the game because we knew what was coming [with Mateu Lahoz], but I don't want to talk about referees because then they would punish you", Messi said.

"I can't express my opinions, but FIFA needs to look into this.

"[FIFA] cannot assign such a referee to this match when he is not qualified," he added.

FIFA did not provide a timeline for decision-making, which at this World Cup has traditionally not been done prior to a team's next match.

On Tuesday, Croatia and Argentina square off in the semifinals.

