Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

PBKS vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Meet woman who quit social media, stopped meeting friends to crack UPSC exam, became IPS then IAS, she is from...

Crakk OTT release: When, where to watch Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal-starrer action film

Asian Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers: Vinesh Phogat secures Paris 2024 quota in women's 50kg event

DNA Exclusive | Shashi Tharoor vs R Chandrasekhar: Who is winning social media war? Check LSS here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PBKS vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Meet woman who quit social media, stopped meeting friends to crack UPSC exam, became IPS then IAS, she is from...

Crakk OTT release: When, where to watch Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal-starrer action film

Delhi Capitals players to win IPL with SRH

Vasuki snake: What was the length and weight of ancient reptile 

SRH captains to play for Delhi Capitals in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Crakk OTT release: When, where to watch Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal-starrer action film

This actor once saw father saved murder accused, qualified for Olympics, then became Bollywood's top villain, died at...

This 10-crore film made director underworld's target, pushed actor to almost quit acting, earned...

HomeSports

Sports

Asian Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers: Vinesh Phogat secures Paris 2024 quota in women's 50kg event

Vinesh Phogat is set to compete against Aktenge Keunimjaeva of Uzbekistan in the upcoming match.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 07:17 PM IST

article-main
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vinesh Phogat, a champion in both the Commonwealth and Asian Games, secured an Olympic quota in the women's 50kg category after a dominant performance against Kazakhstan's Laura Ganikyzy. Phogat's technical superiority led to a resounding 10-0 victory in the semifinals of the Asian Olympic qualifiers, finishing the match in just 4 minutes and 18 seconds.

Next, Phogat will face off against Aktenge Keunimjaeva of Uzbekistan, who secured her spot in the final by defeating Meng Hsuan Hsieh of Chinese Taipei with a score of 4-2. Phogat's return to competition comes after a two-year absence, during which she protested against former WFI president Brij Bhushan Saran Singh. Despite this hiatus, Phogat participated in trials in multiple weight categories and ultimately emerged victorious in the 50kg trial, earning her place in the Asian Olympic qualifications.

Vinesh demonstrated her exceptional talent in the wrestling arena with a flawless performance in her first match, dominating South Korea’s Cheon Miran with a commanding 10-0 victory in the round of 16. In the quarter-final match against Cambodia’s Dit Samnang, she secured another swift win by fall (VFA) in under a minute. It is worth noting that Vinesh competed in the 50kg category, a departure from her usual preference of 53kg, yet her exceptional skill was evident throughout.

Having previously earned two bronze medals at the World Championships in the 53kg category, Vinesh's decision to compete in the 50kg division was influenced by Antim Panghal's prior qualification in that weight class, following her bronze triumph in the 2023 World Championships. This led Vinesh to participate in both weight categories during the National trials on March 11. While she faced defeat in the 53kg category against Railways’ Anju, Vinesh emerged victorious in the 50kg category, defeating Shivani with a score of 11-6.

Also read| Watch: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir involved in animated chat ahead of KKR vs RCB match, video goes viral

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Zero voting in 6 Nagaland districts over seperate territory demand

Narayana Murthy's Infosys Q4 profit jumps 30% to Rs 7969 crore, revenue increases by...

UP Board Exams 2024: Class 10, 12 results today, know how to check

Meet woman who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC CSE 2023 at age of 24, got AIR 18, her first choice isn't IAS but...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement