Asian Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers: Vinesh Phogat secures Paris 2024 quota in women's 50kg event

Vinesh Phogat is set to compete against Aktenge Keunimjaeva of Uzbekistan in the upcoming match.

Vinesh Phogat, a champion in both the Commonwealth and Asian Games, secured an Olympic quota in the women's 50kg category after a dominant performance against Kazakhstan's Laura Ganikyzy. Phogat's technical superiority led to a resounding 10-0 victory in the semifinals of the Asian Olympic qualifiers, finishing the match in just 4 minutes and 18 seconds.

Next, Phogat will face off against Aktenge Keunimjaeva of Uzbekistan, who secured her spot in the final by defeating Meng Hsuan Hsieh of Chinese Taipei with a score of 4-2. Phogat's return to competition comes after a two-year absence, during which she protested against former WFI president Brij Bhushan Saran Singh. Despite this hiatus, Phogat participated in trials in multiple weight categories and ultimately emerged victorious in the 50kg trial, earning her place in the Asian Olympic qualifications.

Vinesh demonstrated her exceptional talent in the wrestling arena with a flawless performance in her first match, dominating South Korea’s Cheon Miran with a commanding 10-0 victory in the round of 16. In the quarter-final match against Cambodia’s Dit Samnang, she secured another swift win by fall (VFA) in under a minute. It is worth noting that Vinesh competed in the 50kg category, a departure from her usual preference of 53kg, yet her exceptional skill was evident throughout.

Having previously earned two bronze medals at the World Championships in the 53kg category, Vinesh's decision to compete in the 50kg division was influenced by Antim Panghal's prior qualification in that weight class, following her bronze triumph in the 2023 World Championships. This led Vinesh to participate in both weight categories during the National trials on March 11. While she faced defeat in the 53kg category against Railways’ Anju, Vinesh emerged victorious in the 50kg category, defeating Shivani with a score of 11-6.

